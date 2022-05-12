Reaktiv named among best workplaces with a people-first culture.
TEMECULA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reaktiv has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
The Reaktiv team believes strongly in WordPress community involvement for the benefit of all. Through core contributions to WordPress itself, contributions to popular WordPress plugins, releasing free plugins, mentorship, sponsorship, and educational speaking engagements throughout the US, Reaktiv continues to be a leader in the WordPress community.
Reaktiv's continued involvement in WordPress means they are on top of the changes each new iteration of WordPress brings, and know how to leverage the WordPress platform and the surrounding products to create your ideal WordPress solution.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"I am honored to have Reaktiv named as one of the Best Workplaces in America. We know that Reaktiv is a special place and we are thrilled to have that recognized nationally. Our team is one of a kind and I'm incredibly proud to work alongside them every day."
Josh Eaton, Reaktiv CEO
About Reaktiv
At Reaktiv, we're a nimble, industry-leading team with decades of development experience and WordPress community leadership. As an award-winning boutique agency, our core focus is custom solutions and complex integrations while maintaining the ease-of-use for which WordPress is known.
We work with some of the top enterprise companies and beloved brands on the web, we pride ourselves on our dedication and innovation to create inspiring and authentic digital solutions for our partners.
We are more than implementers. We are advisors, strategists and thought leaders. Reaktiv has extensive interactive experience. Our brilliant team has created inspiring and authentic digital solutions for over a decade.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
