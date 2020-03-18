COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hommati.com, a searchable real estate website and technology company whose franchise partners provide innovative services to real estate agents such as 3D Tours, Virtual Tours, Aerial Videos, Floor Plans, HD Photography and Augmented Reality, is helping real estate agents to continue selling homes amid the current Coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus continues to impact daily life for everyone. There are the obvious businesses affected such as bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. However, these unpredictable times are affecting all nearly businesses in some way, including the real estate industry.
"The home-buying demand has remained stable even with Coronavirus concerns," DeLena Ciamacco, a top-producing real estate agent from Columbus, Ohio, told us. "However, physically showing homes is becoming an issue as scheduled open houses and showings are being cancelled. I turned to a resource I had already been using. The Hommati Virtual/3D tours are perfect for our current situation. Our web traffic and buyer inquiries from Hommati have been soaring as a result of the Virtual Tours that we are utilizing on all of our listings. Many people are staying home now but still want, and often need, to find their next home. They're just searching for them now in the comfort of their current home. I have watched this Virtual Tour trend take hold more and more over the past year and now, more than ever, it seems to be becoming the most popular way of touring homes."
In a further effort to assist real estate agents who may be facing a difficult selling period, effective immediately Hommati is offering a 90 Days Same as Cash payment option on all their Platinum and Premium Packages. While their services are already very affordable, this program is designed to aid agents by reserving their immediate cash on hand during a time when it may be more important to do so.
"We have seen the traffic to our website increase by over 1,400 percent in just the past two weeks as more home buyers choose to continue their home search virtually," said Jerry Clum, Founder and CEO of Hommati. "During these unpredictable and unstable economic times, Hommati is dedicated to helping our real estate agent partners sell more homes while keeping home buyers and sellers safer by using technology that allows them to explore homes without ever having to leave their existing homes."
Home buyers can search homes more visually and from every perspective on Hommati.com. Real estate agents who would like additional details on Hommati's services and packages, can also visit Hommati.com, as can those interested in Hommati's franchise opportunity.
About Hommati
Hommati.com is an innovative franchise company that actively responds to the changing needs of real estate professionals, home buyers and home sellers through the use of cutting-edge technology. They focus on visually presenting homes and promoting their most appealing attributes.