SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Avenue today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Real Estate Avenue, a firm utilizing modern tech to enhance the client experience, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Real Estate Avenue was founded by Tim Truong, a top-producing agent who brings acute problem-solving abilities and a tech-forward mindset to his career. He earned the Chairman's Club Award in 2020 and 2021, an honor given to only the top 5% of agents at his former brokerage. Truong holds a bachelor's degree in general management and real estate land use affairs and has a background as a title representative, where he ranked in the top 5% nationally. Real Estate Avenue represents buyers, sellers, and investors in Santa Clara County.
"At Real Estate Avenue, we believe that home is where the heart is, but we also understand that it's one of the biggest assets you can purchase or sell," Truong said." Integrity, honesty, and professionalism guide our practice, and we keep our clients' best interests at the center of everything we do."
Partnering with Side will ensure Real Estate Avenue remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Real Estate Avenue with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Real Estate Avenue will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side enables the Real Estate Avenue team to take our service to the next level," Truong continued. "Now, we're not only able to provide our clients the local expertise and market insight needed to succeed but also industry-leading marketing, technology, and support that streamlines their process."
About Real Estate Avenue
Real Estate Avenue has responded to the real estate industry's evolution with its elevated service, competitive mindset, and turnkey solutions. As specialists in the Santa Clara County market, its agents emphasize solutions-based strategies to exceed expectations. Real Estate Avenue serves a mix of buyers and sellers throughout Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit http://www.RealEstateAvenue.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
