BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, announced a new user of the SiteSeer Pro platform: Sansome Pacific Properties, Inc. Sansome Pacific specializes in single tenant net lease real estate and has acquired or developed properties in 43 states totaling over 15 million square feet. The firm's portfolio includes net leased properties of all product types, sale-leaseback portfolios, portfolios of surplus corporate real estate property, and stabilized apartments.
Sansome Pacific has acquired or developed over $3 billion of single-tenant and multi-tenant real estate since 1998. The firm's portfolio of acquisitions includes freestanding retail stores, gas/convenience stores, bank branch buildings, grocery stores, restaurant and QSR buildings, distressed surplus assets, multi-tenant shopping centers, and more.
The firm will use SiteSeer Professional's full suite of real estate analytics tools, including Void Analysis Pro and Retail Match and the software's mapping, trade area analysis and reporting functions.
"Our team underwrites and acquires newly built, mature net lease and surplus portfolio opportunities of varying credits and types throughout the United States and uses stringent underwriting criteria to analyze the real estate under these acquisitions, says Tom Souza, partner of Sansome Pacific. "While we have a very thorough approach, we try to remain nimble in today's fast-paced real estate environment, therefore, we knew that a data-driven process was important. SiteSeer is a tool that appealed to us because it is simple to use and saves us time as we evaluate assets and strengthen our portfolio underwriting for stabilized assets or assets that we need to reposition in the short or medium term. We want to manage risk and create long-term value across our entire portfolio. This toolset will help evaluate opportunities efficiently and invest in those that make the most sense for our investment criteria."
Sam Lowder, VP of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says the company is excited to welcome another real estate investment firm as a SiteSeer user. "Sansome Pacific Properties has been investing in and acquiring properties around the country for over two decades and certainly has had success with the way they assess investments," Lowder says. "We know that SiteSeer will help them do even better analysis and allow their entire team to work more efficiently and effectively."
