Left Main REI today announced a new integration with smrtPhone. The partnership provides real estate investors an exciting new option for their phone system, a mission-critical tool in an industry that relies on speed of communication.
"We are excited to collaborate with smrtPhone to continue to provide Left Main users options for integrated phone systems. ," says Stephanie Betters, CEO at Left Main REI. "It's a familiar phone choice for real estate investors and we are elated to have them on our platform!"
"We are thrilled to partner with Left Main and expand our footprint into Salesforce," says Jordan Samuel Fleming, Co-Founder and CEO of smrtPhone. "Both companies bring established experience working with the real estate investment community, which made finalizing the details of our deep integration into their Salesforce platform practically effortless. Now, Left Main users can use smrtPhone to better communicate with prospects, track calls and texts, and close more deals."
The benefits of the new partnership include:
- Embedded click-to-dial functionality along with 1:1 text messaging and text message drip sequences
- Integrated single or multi-line power dialer
- Full-featured smrtPhone mobile app for making and receiving calls on the go
An open webinar to learn more about the partnership and demonstrate the integration is scheduled for Feb 23, 2022 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT. Secure your spot to attend live or receive the recording by registering here.
About Left Main REI: Left Main is the fastest growing, most comprehensive CRM system for real estate investors, built on Salesforce. With thousands of users and growing, the goal of Left Main is to provide clear data and metrics combined with excellent customer service to help customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit leftmainrei.co.
About smrtPhone: smrtPhone is an all-in-one phone system that allows sales-driven businesses to make more calls, send more texts, and close more deals. The cloud-based phone, multi-line power dialer, full featured mobile app, customizable call flows, and robust suite of user management tools flex and grow with you. Focused on delivering deep integration with your CRM, smrtPhone powers greater automation, reduces time spent on clerical tasks, and gives valuable insight enabling you to do business better. Learn more at smrtphone.io.
