Real Estate Nexus (REN) launched Postcard Pro just as direct mail and other old-school marketing channels make a comeback.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more people staying at home this year, direct mail has become essential to marketing efforts. A Valassis survey found that 30% of consumers spend more time reading marketing or promotions that arrive in their home mailbox than before the coronavirus pandemic began.
This shift in consumer behavior means that savvy real estate agents can resurrect old-school marketing tactics that have fallen by the wayside. There are good reasons agents are hopeful that these trends mean a Just Listed / Just Sold postcard program revival will show positive returns:
- 37% of consumers are more excited to receive their mail each day, compared to before the coronavirus pandemic
- 90% of Millennials think direct mail advertising is reliable.
- 70% of consumers say direct mail is more personal than online interactions.
- 23.4% of consumers would respond to a postcard if the offer were relevant and of interest.
- 48% of people retain direct mail for future reference.
- 76% of consumers trust direct mail when they want to make a purchase decision, over digital channels Source: MarketingSherpa
- Household residents open 80-90% of their direct mail gets.
"Multi-channel marketing is the only way to achieve sustainable growth. So we're making it easier for agents to bring back or strengthen their direct mail campaigns with Postcard Pro. However, digital campaigns alone won't be enough in this tight market," said Isaiah Colton, Head of Growth at Real Estate Nexus.
Mr. Colton said he coaches agents to ensure they use multiple touchpoints to engage with home buyers and sellers, citing a study by Postalytics that showed "72% of consumers prefer to connect with brands through multiple channels before making a purchase decision."
"When you consider that 80-90% of household residents open their direct mail*, it would be crazy to leave that out of your marketing mix," said Colton.
Postcard Pro is a new package REN offers as part of its all-in-one real estate technology platform.
The postcards highlight an agent's ability to close on properties while also giving potential buyers and sellers captivating market value statements.
Post Card Pro offers more than just templates; subscribers get:
- 12 Postcard Templates
- 600 Postcards mailed per month
- 2000 AI-ranked leads
- Tracking Numbers
- Custom QR Code for each postcard
- Customized Lead Capture Landing page
The company's automated tracking and response system captures and synchs contact information from QR codes and landing page lead forms. As a result, agents receive instant notification that a new lead is awaiting contact.
Watch the Postcard Pro video and get more details about the system.
About Real Estate Nexus
Real Estate Nexus, a RAP Success Systems company, builds powerful, simple, easy-to-use platforms to help real estate agents and brokers convert more leads and generate more revenue. The company's mission is to combine innovative solutions and modern technology to help real estate agents and brokers achieve their goals.
The platform is suitable for real estate agents and teams of all sizes. The team develops a customized system to save agents and brokers time managing leads, generating high-quality listing opportunities, or building and scaling an entire team. Visit https://realestatenexus.io/
*Data sources: USPS, 2019, Fundera, ANA/DMA Response Rate Report 2018, DMR, Small Biz Trends.
