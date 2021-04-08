ARLINGTON, Texas, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert has been contracted by Propelio, a real estate software company, to provide Google Maps Platform services, Google Workspace, application programming interfaces (APIs) and technical support. Propelio helps real estate agents analyze properties, identify investment opportunities and locate motivated sellers.
Woolpert Senior Account Executive Jeremy Quam said Propelio has used the Google Maps Platform for the last few years. A pricing model switch prompted the nationwide firm to pursue a Google service provider that could support its extensive location intelligence and infrastructure-related needs at a better price point. Woolpert has been a Google Premier Partner since 2016.
"Propelio uses Google to supplement their imagery, using Google's Snap to Roads and Street View, and aggregates their data into one tool," Quam said. "We're a global mapping company that also is an architecture and engineering company. We have dedicated surveyors that support municipalities across the country and are familiar with property lines, land ownership, parcel information and related data."
Quam said Propelio benefits from the fact that Woolpert is a longtime Google service provider who understands the mechanics of the real estate industry and the latest geospatial technology.
"Propelio plans to integrate additional GIS layers into its platform to further enrich capabilities for customers, and we are ready and able to help whenever needed," he said. "We're excited to work with Propelio and support their current and future location intelligence needs."
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.
