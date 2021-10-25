NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Estate Software Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The real estate software market value is set to grow by USD 3,825.16 billion from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9%.
For More Insights on Real Estate Market -Download a free sample now!
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing middle-class population and the growing need for cost optimization will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. However, the threat of open-source real estate management software will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Yardi Systems Inc., etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premises.
- By End-user, the market is classified into architects and engineers, project managers, and real estate agents.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
Related Reports-
Loan Servicing Software Market -The loan servicing software market has the potential to grow by USD 1878.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.50%. Download a free sample now!
Library Management Software Market -The library management software market has the potential to grow by USD 273.59 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41%. Download a free sample now!
Real Estate Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 3,825.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.32
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Yardi Systems Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-software-market-9-cagr-projection-by-202417000-technavio-reports-301406539.html
SOURCE Technavio