NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Real Estate Software Market will witness a YOY growth of 8.32% in 2020 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (architects and engineers, project managers, and real estate agents), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The real Estate Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Altus Group Ltd.
- AppFolio Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- CoStar Group Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LanTrax Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Yardi Systems Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Real Estate Software Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 31% of the global market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for real estate software. The growth of the market in this region would be slower than that of the European and APAC regions. Over the projection period, the rising demand for hours in the United States will aid the expansion of the real estate software market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Real Estate Software Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
During the projection period, the cloud-based segment's share of the real estate software market will expand significantly. The adoption of cloud-based deployment is driven by factors such as minimal initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low maintenance costs, easy accessibility, and scalability.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing middle-class population in Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa is predicted to boost the worldwide real estate software business. Factors such as rapidly expanding economic activities in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa have resulted in considerable increases in per capita income in such countries.
However, the growing popularity of open-source real estate management software is predicted to pose a significant challenge to the worldwide real estate software business. Open-source software can be simply downloaded and is freely available on the Internet. Instead of paying for software, users can use open-source software. Open-source software provides cost savings and scalability in addition to being transparent due to the availability of source code.
Real Estate Software Market Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.
The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Innovation
Real Estate Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
3.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.32
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Altus Group Ltd., AppFolio Inc., Autodesk Inc., CoStar Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LanTrax Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Yardi Systems Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altus Group Ltd.
- AppFolio Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- CoStar Group Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LanTrax Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Yardi Systems Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
