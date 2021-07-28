PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants, a global blockchain development company, announces the commencement of a new project in real estate tokenization. The effort is directed to put an African real estate company on a blockchain and thereby enable its fragmented, "fungible" tokens to be held by an average investor.
Real estate tokenization involves the fragmentation of a large property into fungible tokens. This can be imagined as splitting up the floors of a building into as small as one square foot to be represented by a single token. In other words, investors may now claim ownership of one square foot of the property.
Constructing a device of this scale reserves the potential to take it global. However, jurisdiction and regulations of the specific region restrict ownership rights within the country. The State is expected to make amendments to invite participation from abroad.
"We're on the verge of devising a business opportunity that can become the epitome of decentralization," remarked Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants.
"We can finally lower the barriers of entry into real estate make it available to a higher number of average investors instead of having the majority of the real estate share passing on to powerful business tycoons."
Real estate and property trade have traditionally been an instrument of the wealthy and the powerful. It has always been beyond the reach of common people. Tokenization of real estate will now enable such people to purchase a smaller fraction of larger properties for what they can afford.
"The benefit of tokenization comes from the smaller fractions that can be made available to common investors. For instance, an individual may purchase tokens of a property worth $1. This would have been unthinkable before the blockchain revolution," added Chowdhury.
HashCash is lately grappling with a rise in the adoption of HC Remit - a native remittance application for financial organizations. Keeping decentralization on its front foot, HashCash research and development team is constantly designing new applications to enable cryptocurrencies to operate in an unbiased fashion.
HashCash products and services are aimed at the redistribution of opportunities. The products and services are therefore strictly data-driven and not subject to "expert" opinion.
