CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UrbanBound, the leading modern relocation management technology solution, has named Zillow Group winner of its 2021 Relocation Program of the Year Award for the real-estate pioneer's innovative approach to employee relocation during the pandemic.
Zillow Group, whose brands include Zillow.com, America's most-visited real estate website - has been an UrbanBound client since 2018.
Zillow's mission is to help people unlock life's next chapter—and naturally that applies to supporting employees when they relocate. It's important to them that everyone who moves is empowered with information, tools, and connections, whether they're Zillow customers or employees.
"Few employers were prepared for last year's abrupt shift to a remote work model, and some are still struggling to establish a long-term plan," says UrbanBound CEO and Cofounder Michael Krasman.
"Zillow not only embraced the idea of a permanently-distributed workforce, but quickly expanded its relocation program to give employees support and flexibility in choosing where they want to live."
Zillow expanded its relocation program to give "delocating" employees access to UrbanBound's online portal, which not only features moving guides and timeline planning and tracking tools, but access to UrbanBound's carefully-vetted supplier network. This ensures competitive pricing and smooth, no-surprise moves. In addition, a relocation consultant is available to coach them along the way.
At the beginning of 2020, the Seattle-based company's 5,300+ workers were spread across 26 states. Now, there are employees in all 50 states. The company is justifiably proud that their flexible relocation options let employees choose what works best for them.
"Our distributed workforce model allows a majority of employees to work from wherever they're happiest and most productive," says Katie Coss, Program Manager, Zillow Relocation.
"It's a more inclusive, more personalized, more flexible and more efficient way of working, and it sets Zillow apart as other companies plan a return to the office-based status quo."
UrbanBound's annual client Relocation Program Award is based on five key criteria: vision, company culture, employee experience, use of system reporting data, and plan innovation—all of which Zillow exemplifies.
"It's a brilliant hiring and retention strategy," notes UrbanBound Cofounder Jeff Ellman. "Not only do Zillow's workers get to choose where they want to live and work, their employer is actively helping to make it happen."
This will set Zillow apart in a competitive market, especially as more traditional employers force workers back into the office."
The timing is no coincidence. As the real estate market heats up, Zillow plans to expand its workforce by about 40%, adding another 2,000 workers in 2021. Their enhanced relocation program is ready to support recruitment from what is now a wider talent pool than ever.
For employees who need to perform their jobs in a specific location, Zillow offers even more robust relocation support, making it a cinch to move to their new hometown so they can focus on settling in and starting their next chapter.
"I'm a huge fan of the UrbanBound interface," says Coss. "It's easy for me to manage our relocation program, because I can access all the information I need regarding move status, spend, and utilization in a few clicks. More importantly, it's very user-friendly and convenient for employees."
"My favorite feature is the timeline, because it helps employees stay on track with upcoming tasks and milestones and can be customized by their Relocation Consultant."
Like Zillow, UrbanBound's services are structured around choice and flexibility. Its easy-to-use software and friendly relocation specialists make it a snap for employers to manage their relocation programs, while allowing employees to craft moves that best suit their needs—rather than work around the limitations of rigid, old-school relocation policies.
When asked what advice she would give to other companies trying to build a competitive relocation program, Coss replied: "Your relocation program, like any employee benefit, should make employees feel valued and supported. At Zillow, flexibility and employee experience are priorities in our relocation program because they're priorities throughout the company. When designing your program, make sure what you offer aligns with your company's culture."
