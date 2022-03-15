LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a real estate management consulting and analytics firm, today released the 2022 Tech 500, the firm's annual analysis of the real estate industry's leading technology companies and products. The publication, which organizes 369 leading products from 262 companies in 65 functional categories, reflects the ongoing impact of real estate tech consolidation with 38 fewer companies included in this year's report.
"Now more than ever before it's critical for executives to know which tech vendors can deliver at the highest level, and the Tech 500 does just that," said Travis Saxton, T3 Sixty executive vice president of technology.
To build the publication every year, T3 Sixty team members dedicate hundreds of hours to identify, research and evaluate the leading technology products among more than 2,000 companies serving the residential brokerage industry. As a result of its systematic, comprehensive and authoritative analysis of top-tier technology products and companies, T3 Sixty presents the Tech 500 as an annual resource for real estate business solutions.
The technology products included in the publication are grouped according to T3 Sixty's Real Estate Technology Landscape, a functional representation of the consumer sales cycle, delineated into seven sections and categorized as follows:
- Enterprise (3 categories): solutions for large operations with broad functionality
- Top of the Funnel (25 categories): consumer engagement
- Middle of the Funnel (16 categories): relationship building for conversions
- Bottom of the Funnel (9 categories): processing or handling the transaction
- Post Funnel (4 categories): solutions to support the end of or post transactions
- Broker Platform (7 categories): solutions that support brokerage operations
- Other Technologies (1 category): miscellaneous products and services
The 2022 Tech 500 also includes two new categories:
- Digital Payments, which includes the leading products that help brokers, teams and agents digitally manage payments, including earnest money, cryptocurrency and NFTs.
- Data Services, which includes products that provide data including public records, MLS data, valuations and geographic boundaries.
"The Tech 500 has emerged as the benchmark for brokerages, teams and agents searching for best-in-class products to power their businesses," said Saxton. "Our technology team carefully evaluates products across all categories and produces the comprehensive, unbiased publication. The companies we feature have demonstrated stability, bandwidth, capital and vision."
During the 12 months following the release of last year's edition of the report, significant real estate technology acquisition activity continued driving consolidation. T3 Sixty's technology team kept a close eye the changes in the tech world over the past year, which are reflected in this year's edition. Some of the companies included this year who made moves since last year's edition came out include:
- Elm Street Technology, a company that operates a portfolio of distinct tech companies, acquired three real estate techcompanies: Ixact Contact, Morris Marketing Group and OutboundEngine.
- Lone Wolf Technologies, which is building a comprehensive industry platform, acquired three companies: HomeSpotter, LionDesk and Terradatum.
- IntelliAgent, a subsidiary of Fathom Realty, acquired LiveBy.
- CoStar Group, after acquiring Tech 500 company Homesnap in 2020, acquired another Tech 500 company, Homes.com, in 2021.
"This is a dynamic time for our industry as big data, large players and massive investments converge to recreate the real estate experience for brokerages, agents and consumers," said Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty. "Brokerages are leveraging new technologies like integrated brokerage platforms and advanced back-office products to streamline workflows and holistically support their agents with comprehensive business applications."
The publication is the third section of the Real Estate Almanac from T3 Sixty, an annual compendium of everything real estate. To review the 2022 Tech 500, visit realestatealmanac.com.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty also provides extensive data services and research to affect intelligent change and growth. For more, visit t360.com.
About the Tech 500
The Tech 500, which analyzes the residential real estate industry's leading technologies, is the third section of the annual Real Estate Almanac, an annual compendium of information that includes a ranking of real estate's most powerful leaders (SP 200), a list of its largest MLSs and Realtor associations (ORE 200), a list of the nation's largest holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Enterprise), and a list of the nation's 1,000 largest brokerages (Mega 1000). For more information, visit realestatealmanac.com.
About the Real Estate Almanac
Every year, T3 Sixty analyzes and publishes a comprehensive report on the industry in the Real Estate Almanac. It is composed of five components, published sequentially online in the first five months of each year: executives (SP 200, January); organized real estate organizations (MLS 200 and ORE 200, February); technology providers (Tech 500, March); holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Enterprise, April); and the nation's largest brokerage companies (Mega 1000, May). All research, analysis and rankings are compiled every year by the team at T3 Sixty. More information at realestatealmanac.com.
