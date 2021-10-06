PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. and NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusus, maker of the most widely used real-time crime center platform in the U.S, and ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced a collaboration that has resulted in enhanced investigation and response capabilities for law enforcement agencies through the integration of ShotSpotter's Respond™ gunshot detection solution with the Fusus Real-Time Crime Center platform.
The integration brings together two proven technology platforms that are helping police departments keep the communities they protect safer. Fusus is a real-time crime center platform that unifies a wide variety of public safety and criminal intelligence assets in a cloud-based system that resides in the highly secure Amazon GovCloud. Through its partnership, ShotSpotter gunfire detection alerts activate private and public cameras connected to the Fusus system in a pre-designated vicinity around the gunfire. This powerful combination provides valuable evidence to help identify suspects and witnesses and speed up the investigative process.
The product integration also simultaneously delivers gunfire alerts to FususOne users in emergency operations centers and to responding officers. The geolocations of officers, vehicle locations, UAV video, access control and license plate readers are combined in the Fusus system to create a live 360-degree view of an emergent situation. This is especially important for responding officers, enhancing their situational awareness and enabling them to make informed decisions.
As a result of the ShotSpotter and Fusus integration, law enforcement agencies in cities such as Winston-Salem, West Palm Beach and Minneapolis are able to respond to and investigate gun violence more efficiently. In particular, the Fusus platform played a significant role in various investigations for the Winston-Salem Police Department including shootings, homicides and kidnappings.
"With the combination of video available via Fusus and ShotSpotter alerts, our officers are provided real-time information that we have never had before," said Lieutenant Amy Gauldin of the Winston-Salem Police Department. "Without utilization of the integrated technologies, it would've taken weeks or months to solve some of these cases - if investigators were able to solve them at all. The addition of ShotSpotter with Fusus is a win-win for our community."
"A couple of days ago there was a shooting in a gas station parking lot, which is one of our frequent problem spots," said Lt. Clifford Hagan of the West Palm Beach Police Department. "ShotSpotter detected the gunfire, and thanks to our Fusus integration, the cameras in the area immediately activated and alerted us. We got a good look at the suspect's vehicle leaving the parking lot via a camera on a side street."
"Having ShotSpotter intelligently trigger cameras on our open ecosystem is invaluable," said Chris Lindenau, CEO of Fusus. "Now officers can respond much more efficiently to reports of gunfire, and cameras that can buffer back enable investigators to actually see what led up to a shooting incident. The combination of our technologies enables communities to get so much more out of their existing infrastructure."
"We value partnerships that extend the benefits of ShotSpotter to help law enforcement to be more effective and efficient," said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. "Fusus is a proven real-time crime solving platform that now pairs seamlessly with ShotSpotter to improve investigations and case closures leading to safer communities."
About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk to more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™ is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company. For more information on ShotSpotter visit http://www.shotspotter.com.
About Fusus
The Fusus Unified Intelligence Platform is an open ecosystem that integrates and enhances all public safety and investigations assets for law enforcement and public safety personnel. Our real-time crime center platform creates a common operating picture and delivers better situational awareness, enabling agencies to operate more efficiently, with improved operational intelligence, and with a proactive emphasis on officer and community safety.
For more information about Fusus please visit http://www.fusus.com
