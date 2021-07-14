SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reali, the real estate and fintech company transforming home buying and selling, today announced that Tyler Baldwin will transition from COO to CEO in anticipation of continued, accelerating growth. Baldwin will assume the role currently held by co-founder and CEO Amit Haller, who will in turn assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to provide his institutional knowledge and oversee the board's activities. Baldwin, an operations and tech veteran who joined Reali in 2018 as Chief Revenue Officer before being promoted to COO in early 2020, brings a unique skill set and perspective to the role, blending sales, operations and corporate strategy. He and Haller plan to collaborate closely over the coming months, leveraging their individual strengths and passions to guide Reali through a period of transformational growth and expansion into new markets, products and partnerships.
"This leadership transition comes at the right time for Reali, thanks to our clearly established value proposition for homebuyers and sellers and significant positive momentum across the company," said Haller. "Tyler is a seasoned operational expert with strategic vision who knows our business. He brings a relentless focus on the customer, a strong track record of driving growth, and proven transformational leadership, all of which position him well for success. I believe that Tyler is the right leader to guide Reali into our next era of growth as the company continues its transformation."
"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Amit and lead Reali on the next phase of our journey to improve the way people buy and sell homes," said Baldwin, "and I am looking forward to taking Reali to the next level, which includes growing our current markets, strategically expanding nationally and continuing to provide our customers with an unparalleled high-tech, high-touch homeownership journey."
Prior to joining Reali, Baldwin was an executive at LinkedIn, where he led the Mid-Market and Enterprise sales team for Elevate, an employee advocacy solution that helps companies build their brand by curating and sharing content. He also led the Global Sales Strategy & Operations team for LinkedIn's Sales Solutions. Prior to joining LinkedIn, Baldwin spent three years at McKinsey & Company where he advised Fortune 500 companies and their executive teams. Baldwin holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
Reali is a real estate and fintech company that is creating a one-stop-shop to make homeownership simple, affordable and stress-free, every step of the way. We leverage first-in-kind technology to serve homebuyers and sellers in a single, integrated platform. Our wide range of alternative financing solutions make a complicated process like buying and selling at the same time much less complicated. Customers can buy and sell in one coordinated transaction, eliminating resale contingencies, moving twice, and paying two mortgages at once. Whether it's buying, selling, financing, or owning a home, our high-tech, high-touch offering meets the unique and individual needs of our customers. Keep in touch at reali.com, join our team, or download the Reali app for iOS and Android.
