SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, today announced its financial results* for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
- 2020 revenue from continuing operations of $68.1 million, up 3% year-over-year due to aggregate growth of over 110% from two key growth initiatives (free-to-play mobile Games and SAFR), offset by declines in legacy businesses
- 2020 net loss from continuing operations of $(5.1) million, an improvement of $10.1 million compared to 2019; 2020 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(8.6) million, an improvement of $11.4 million compared to 2019
- Continued traction with SAFR driven by successes in the U.S. Federal market and in Japan and Korea
- Completed the sale of Napster to MelodyVR for total consideration of $26.6 million and buyer's assumption of approximately $44.0 million in payment obligations
- Ended the year with $23.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, up from $8.5 million on December 31, 2019
Management Commentary
"2020 was a year of strong achievements for RealNetworks in spite of the challenges associated with the Global Pandemic that had a huge impact on businesses and people around the globe," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks. "Revenue from two of our key growth initiatives – free-to-play mobile Games and SAFR – grew over 110% from 2019. We are also pleased to have completed the sale of Napster to MelodyVR. We believe the sale of Napster simplifies Real and will help us deepen our focus on our growth initiatives and create long-term shareholder value."
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
- Revenue was $68.1 million, up 3% compared to $65.8 million in 2019.
- Revenue from key growth initiatives, free-to-play mobile Games and SAFR, increased over 110% from 2019.
- Games revenue was $28.6 million, up 12% compared to $25.5 million in 2019.
- Gross profit margin was 76%, up from 74% in 2019.
- Operating expenses decreased $19.0 million, or 25%, from 2019. Normalizing for certain one-time and non-cash items, operating expenses decreased $10.0 million, or 14%, from 2019.
- Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(4.8) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(15.1) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share in 2019. Included in net loss attributable to RealNetworks in 2020 was a gain of $8.6 million and in 2019 was a gain of $12.3 million related to the transaction involving the Company's interest in Napster.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(8.6) million compared to a loss of $(19.9) million in 2019. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.
- At December 31, 2020, the Company had $23.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $13.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $8.5 million at December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
- Revenue was $17.6 million, up 6% compared to $16.6 million in the prior quarter and up 2% compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period.
- Games revenue was $6.9 million, down 10% compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and up 5% compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period.
- Gross profit margin was 77%, up from 75% in the prior quarter and up from 76% in the prior year period.
- Operating expenses decreased $7.2 million, or 47%, from the prior quarter and decreased $9.3 million, or 53%, from the prior year period. Normalizing for certain one-time and non-cash items, operating expenses were relatively flat with the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million, or 10%, from the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to RealNetworks was $6.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(4.5) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in net loss attributable to RealNetworks in the fourth quarter of 2020 was a gain of $8.4 million related to the transaction involving the Company's interest in Napster.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(0.9) million compared to a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(2.9) million in the prior year period.
Corporate Developments
- On December 30, 2020, the Company announced the completion of the sale of Napster to MelodyVR for a total transaction value of approximately $70.6 million valued at the closing date, comprising $15.0 million in cash, $11.6 million in MelodyVR stock, and assumption by MelodyVR of approximately $44.0 million in payment obligations, primarily to various music industry entities. The Company received $10.6 million in MelodyVR stock and $6.7 million in cash as debt repayment and liquidation preference plus $3.0 million of cash to be held in an 18-month indemnity escrow. The Company expects to provide $4.8 million of consideration (equity and/or cash) to a third party to fulfill the terms of a January 2019 agreement to acquire its stake in Napster.
- Effective March 1, 2021, Christine Chambers will be appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Ms. Chambers will be rejoining RealNetworks, having served the Company in various finance roles for nearly a decade, most recently as Vice President, Finance. Ms. Chambers will report to President and COO Mike Ensing. Ms. Chambers succeeds Judd Lee, who will be transitioning out of the Company in March.
Business Outlook
As has been the case over the past year, RealNetworks is not providing guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.
About RealNetworks
Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video, Kontxt, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis, and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.
About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.
To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.
In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.
The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, and expectations and contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; and fluctuations in foreign currencies. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenue
$
17,601
$
17,311
$
68,062
$
65,802
Cost of revenue
4,036
4,204
16,465
17,226
Gross profit
13,565
13,107
51,597
48,576
Operating expenses:
Research and development
5,944
6,411
24,319
27,850
Sales and marketing
5,073
5,515
21,042
23,016
General and administrative
4,068
4,846
17,331
21,820
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
(8,400)
300
(8,600)
1,000
Restructuring and other charges
1,432
367
2,529
1,954
Total operating expenses
8,117
17,439
56,621
75,640
Operating income (loss)
5,448
(4,332)
(5,024)
(27,064)
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(8)
—
(20)
—
Interest income
7
9
38
98
Gain on equity and other investments, net
201
—
111
12,338
Other income (expenses), net
(227)
(95)
(164)
102
Total other income (expenses), net
(27)
(86)
(35)
12,538
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
5,421
(4,418)
(5,059)
(14,526)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(551)
187
55
702
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
5,972
(4,605)
(5,114)
(15,228)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
2,260
(2,158)
(206)
(6,030)
Net income (loss)
8,232
(6,763)
(5,320)
(21,258)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations
(88)
(57)
(284)
(163)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued
180
(342)
(184)
(1,094)
Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks
$
8,140
$
(6,364)
$
(4,852)
$
(20,001)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks
$
6,060
$
(4,548)
$
(4,830)
$
(15,065)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks
2,080
(1,816)
(22)
(4,936)
Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks
$
8,140
$
(6,364)
$
(4,852)
$
(20,001)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.16
$
(0.12)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.40)
Discontinued operations
0.05
(0.05)
—
(0.13)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic
$
0.21
$
(0.17)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.53)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.16
$
(0.12)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.40)
Discontinued operations
0.05
(0.05)
—
(0.13)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted
$
0.21
$
(0.17)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.53)
Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
38,345
38,142
38,272
37,944
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
38,489
38,142
38,272
37,944
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
December 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,940
$
8,472
Trade accounts receivable, net
10,229
12,767
Deferred costs, current portion
196
537
Investments
9,965
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,480
4,428
Current assets of discontinued operations
—
28,376
Total current assets
47,810
54,580
Equipment and software
30,726
31,699
Leasehold improvements
2,776
3,071
Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
33,502
34,770
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
31,631
32,350
Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
1,871
2,420
Operating lease assets
7,937
10,198
Restricted cash equivalents
1,630
4,880
Other assets
4,150
1,808
Deferred costs, non-current portion
74
388
Deferred tax assets, net
909
761
Goodwill
17,375
16,908
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
—
67,811
Total assets
$
81,756
$
159,754
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,750
$
4,042
Accrued and other current liabilities
17,850
17,495
Deferred revenue, current portion
2,122
2,003
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
72,641
Total current liabilities
22,722
96,181
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
45
96
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,129
1,076
Long-term lease liabilities
6,837
8,234
Long-term debt
2,895
3,900
Other long-term liabilities
2,241
10,151
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
1,843
Total liabilities
35,869
121,481
Total shareholders' equity
46,149
38,775
Noncontrolling interests
(262)
(502)
Total equity
45,887
38,273
Total liabilities and equity
$
81,756
$
159,754
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(5,114)
$
(15,228)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating
Depreciation and amortization
944
1,195
Stock-based compensation
1,420
2,881
Gain on equity and other investments, net
(111)
(12,338)
Loss on impairment of operating lease asset
1,055
—
Deferred income taxes, net
(191)
(29)
Foreign currency (gain) loss
330
7
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
(8,600)
1,000
Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities
2,184
1,197
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations
(8,083)
(21,315)
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
(2,555)
(4,055)
Net cash used in operating activities
(10,638)
(25,370)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
(408)
(949)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
—
24
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
12,249
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations
(408)
11,324
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
(2,160)
(243)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,568)
11,081
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
199
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
10,000
—
Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock
(26)
(309)
Proceeds from notes payable and long-term debt
2,876
3,900
Repayments of notes payable and long-term debt
(3,922)
—
Payment of financing fees
—
(622)
Other financing activities
2,106
900
Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
11,034
4,068
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - discontinued operations
4,945
(4,691)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
15,979
(623)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
618
(100)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,391
(15,012)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year
22,179
37,191
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year
25,570
22,179
Less: Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash from discontinued operations
—
8,827
Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of year
$
25,570
$
13,352
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
2020
2019
YTD
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
YTD
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
(in thousands)
Net Revenue by Segment
Consumer Media (A)
$
12,581
$
3,384
$
2,543
$
3,159
$
3,495
$
13,170
$
4,432
$
3,632
$
2,620
$
2,486
Mobile Services (B)
26,889
7,338
6,400
6,461
6,690
27,143
6,312
6,895
6,997
6,939
Games (C)
28,592
6,879
7,611
7,465
6,637
25,489
6,567
7,164
6,048
5,710
Total net revenue
$
68,062
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
$
65,802
$
17,311
$
17,691
$
15,665
$
15,135
Net Revenue by Product
Consumer Media
- Software License (D)
$
5,957
$
1,593
$
642
$
1,702
$
2,020
$
6,522
$
2,856
$
1,987
$
944
$
735
- Subscription Services (E)
3,586
867
892
898
929
4,148
992
1,028
1,040
1,088
- Product Sales (F)
1,301
625
193
261
222
825
193
207
206
219
- Advertising & Other (G)
1,737
299
816
298
324
1,675
391
410
430
444
Mobile Services
- Software License (H)
5,110
2,376
931
972
831
3,101
657
888
957
599
- Subscription Services (I)
21,779
4,962
5,469
5,489
5,859
24,042
5,655
6,007
6,040
6,340
Games
- Subscription Services (J)
10,794
2,589
2,705
2,730
2,770
12,121
3,007
3,056
3,073
2,985
- Product Sales (K)
13,879
3,315
3,874
3,712
2,978
9,823
2,580
3,078
2,177
1,988
- Advertising & Other (L)
3,919
975
1,032
1,023
889
3,545
980
1,030
798
737
Total net revenue
$
68,062
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
$
65,802
$
17,311
$
17,691
$
15,665
$
15,135
Net Revenue by Geography
United States
$
43,704
$
10,893
$
11,855
$
10,742
$
10,214
$
39,724
$
10,153
$
10,588
$
9,480
$
9,503
Rest of world
24,358
6,708
4,699
6,343
6,608
26,078
7,158
7,103
6,185
5,632
Total net revenue
$
68,062
$
17,601
$
16,554
$
17,085
$
16,822
$
65,802
$
17,311
$
17,691
$
15,665
$
15,135
Net Revenue by Segment
(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.
(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.
Net Revenue by Product
(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.
(E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.
(F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.
(G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.
(H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform and our facial recognition platform, SAFR.
(I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers.
(J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.
(K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games.
(L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
2020
2019
2020
2019
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Consumer Media
Net revenue
$
3,384
$
2,543
$
4,432
$
12,581
$
13,170
Cost of revenue
550
593
690
2,273
3,031
Gross profit
2,834
1,950
3,742
10,308
10,139
Gross margin
84
%
77
%
84
%
82
%
77
%
Operating expenses
2,135
2,092
2,498
8,889
11,186
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
699
$
(142)
$
1,244
$
1,419
$
(1,047)
Depreciation and amortization
17
17
34
62
178
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
716
$
(125)
$
1,278
$
1,481
$
(869)
Mobile Services
Net revenue
$
7,338
$
6,400
$
6,312
$
26,889
$
27,143
Cost of revenue
1,736
1,511
1,866
6,725
7,500
Gross profit
5,602
4,889
4,446
20,164
19,643
Gross margin
76
%
76
%
70
%
75
%
72
%
Operating expenses
5,940
5,577
7,198
24,787
29,340
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
(338)
$
(688)
$
(2,752)
$
(4,623)
$
(9,697)
Depreciation and amortization
130
88
100
418
518
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(208)
$
(600)
$
(2,652)
$
(4,205)
$
(9,179)
Games
Net revenue
$
6,879
$
7,611
$
6,567
$
28,592
$
25,489
Cost of revenue
1,744
1,955
1,716
7,451
6,975
Gross profit
5,135
5,656
4,851
21,141
18,514
Gross margin
75
%
74
%
74
%
74
%
73
%
Operating expenses
4,885
5,152
4,744
19,936
20,220
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
250
$
504
$
107
$
1,205
$
(1,706)
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
—
—
—
—
27
Depreciation and amortization
72
71
85
347
341
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
322
$
575
$
192
$
1,552
$
(1,338)
Corporate
Cost of revenue
$
6
$
3
$
(68)
$
16
$
(280)
Gross profit
(6)
(3)
68
(16)
280
Gross margin
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Operating expenses
(4,843)
2,521
2,999
3,009
14,894
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
$
4,837
$
(2,524)
$
(2,931)
$
(3,025)
$
(14,614)
Other expense, net
(227)
(104)
(95)
(164)
102
Foreign currency loss
305
143
157
330
7
Depreciation and amortization
28
28
33
117
131
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
(8,400)
—
300
(8,600)
1,000
Restructuring and other charges
1,432
307
367
2,529
1,954
Stock-based compensation
327
390
461
1,420
2,881
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
$
(1,698)
$
(1,760)
$
(1,708)
$
(7,393)
$
(8,539)
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
2020
2019
2020
2019
Q4
Q3
Q4
YTD
YTD
(in thousands)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
5,972
$
(3,308)
$
(4,605)
$
(5,114)
$
(15,228)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(551)
316
187
55
702
Interest expense
8
7
—
20
—
Interest income
(7)
(6)
(9)
(38)
(98)
(Gain) loss on equity and other investments, net
(201)
37
—
(111)
(12,338)
Foreign currency loss
305
143
157
330
7
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
—
—
—
—
27
Depreciation and amortization
247
204
252
944
1,168
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
(8,400)
—
300
(8,600)
1,000
Restructuring and other charges
1,432
307
367
2,529
1,954
Stock-based compensation
327
390
461
1,420
2,881
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
$
(868)
$
(1,910)
$
(2,890)
$
(8,565)
$
(19,925)
