DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealTime Audio, the ultra-low latency technology enabling seamless and synchronous remote music performance for both audio and video, today announced their partnership with iCON Pro Audio. iCON - a leading manufacturer of audio interfaces, with expertise in design, manufacture, and distribution of a broad range of music technologies - will equip their newest line of audio interfaces with RealTime Audio technology and has set the release date to coincide with The 2022 NAMM Show in June.
"We are thrilled to have such a top-quality, highly regarded company as iCON manufacture this exciting new line, and our team considers this great news as a present to the world of music," said RealTime Audio CEO Taylor Robinson. "Our game-changing technology will hit the market within six months and can finally be used by any musician who wants to play and perform remotely with no discernible latency."
"The decision to build our products with this revolutionary technology was a no-brainer," said Reavis Mitchell, iCON Pro Audio Director of Operations (North, Central, South America). "The market has been desperate for a truly ultra-low latency solution. It's exciting to equip our audio interfaces with the ability to do something that literally no other product can."
iCON ultra-low latency boxes, powered by RealTime Audio, will be available as both a standalone box, to be used in conjunction with any audio interface, and as an all-in-one audio interface complete with embedded RealTime Audio technology. The boxes will be released globally and available for purchase in June, 2022.
For information on RealTime Audio ultra-low latency software and solutions, contact support@realtimeaudio.com or visit https://realtimeaudio.com. Those interested in more information on iCON hardware can visit https://iconproaudio.com/.
About RealTime Audio
In December 2020, MatchMySound and Taylor Robinson Music formed RealTime Audio, the only solution on the market that allows for seamless and synchronous remote music performance for both audio and video. RealTime Audio features technology that enables musicians to play or sing together in real time with an ultra-low latency video and audio platform.
