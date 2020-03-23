COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retire-IT, a provider of information technology asset disposition (ITAD) services, encourages companies to help small businesses by doing computer disposal projects.
We are living in historic and unprecedented times. Each of us has seen our daily lives impacted because of COVID-19.
The need to help the independent business community is most immediately obvious. We are all social distancing, which means our dollars are not flowing into independent businesses.
Kyle Marks, CEO of Retire-IT and founder of ITADCentral, explains, "Helping small businesses is good for everyone, which is why we suggest these 3 reasons to do your computer disposal project today."
- Communities need your unwanted computers. Work From Home (WFH) requirements have increased the need for old computers. Doing a computer disposal project today can help meet the need for refurbished used computers.
- ITAD vendors are independent small business that need your help. We know how cash strapped independent ITAD providers are today. Doing a computer disposal project helps keep dedicated employees employed.
- Downtime doesn't happen very often. Doing a computer disposal project today allows you to take advantage of empty offices. Please take advantage of this time to do that computer disposal project you've been putting off!
Small businesses are important to the economic and social fabric of our communities. We all play a part in their survival. Please support our independent ITAD providers.
Directories of ITAD providers are available from SERI (https://sustainableelectronics.org) and e-Stewards (http://e-stewards.org). To schedule your project or shop the best options visit ITADCentral (https://itadcentral.com/).
We are all in this together. Let's be kind and take care of our families, our friends, and our economy.
