59% of business leaders cite cost-cutting as the main reason they outsource business services. DesignRush reached out to experts to find out the key reasons why companies will outsource business services in 2022.
MIAMI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A StatInvestor survey shows that 59% of business leaders outsource business services to cut costs. Other leading drivers include focusing on core functions (57%) and solving capacity issues (47%). The demand for business service outsourcing continues to grow as it remains a key tool that helps companies support their strategic goals and get ahead of the competition.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the reasons businesses will outsource business services in 2022.
1) TO GAIN QUALITY SUPPORT
MYVA360 Founder and CEO Jelena Mijajlovic believes that an increased number of businesses will outsource business services in 2022 to enjoy quality support while cutting costs.
"More businesses will be outsourcing business services in 2022 to gain quality support without the prohibitive costs that come with hiring," said Mijajlovic. "Outsourcing enables businesses to receive the specific kind of support they need when they need it, enabling flexibility and scalability."
2) TO ENABLE RAPID DIGITALIZATION & CLOUD MIGRATION
According to Vannia Rajan, CIO at KnackForge, companies outsource business processes to succeed in accelerating the use of digital technologies while migrating many capabilities to the cloud.
"More firms are outsourcing their business services due to the need for rapid [digitalization] & cloud migration for them to thrive and succeed post-COVID-19," said Rajan. "Small firms find it tricky to build their skills in-house owing to high turnover and demand for talent outstripping supply. Outsourcing is here to stay, and it's going to get bigger in 2022."
