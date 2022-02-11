MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the managed IT services market is projected to reach $354.8 billion by 2026 from $242.9 billion in 2021. As businesses shift from the traditional working model to the work from home setup since the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a secure IT infrastructure increases — adding to the several other factors that drive the growth of this sector.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the reasons remote businesses should invest in managed IT services.
1) TO SUPPORT BUSINESS OPERATIONS
In the opinion of Rishi Patel, chief executive officer at Keeran Networks, remote businesses should invest in an IT infrastructure that can support their digital operations and their business goals.
"Remote work lets your team do more with intelligent collaboration and enhanced security," said Patel. "In 2022, you must have a clear understanding of where your company is and where you want it to go. Your IT infrastructure strategy needs to reflect where your workforce will be."
2) FOR STANDARDIZED PROCESSES
According to Colton De Vos, marketing specialist at Resolute Technology Solutions, many remote businesses consider managed IT services to improve their onboarding processes and productivity.
"Remote businesses often wind up with a mix of different technology assets and configurations causing productivity and security concerns," said De Vos. "Managed IT service providers can standardize these areas through well-documented onboarding processes including procurement, configuration and ongoing proactive monitoring and management of workplace technology."
DesignRush released the February list of the best managed IT services companies that can help businesses increase the efficiency and security of their IT operations, improving the return on investment (ROI):
1. TWC IT Solutions - twc-it-solutions.com
Expertise: IT Support, Cybersecurity, Network Monitoring and more
2. Keeran Networks - keeran.ca
Expertise: Microsoft Cloud Solutions, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Strategic IT Advisory and more
3. Haltdos DDOS - haltdos.com
Expertise: Web Filtering, Security Scanning, Managed CDN and more
4. Resolute Technology Solutions - resolutets.com
Expertise: IT Support Help Desk, Patch Management, Microsoft Teams Services and more
5. Core Technology Systems - core.co.uk
Expertise: Security, Networking, Infrastructure and more
6. Code & Pepper - codeandpepper.com
Expertise: IT Consulting, Digital Transformation, Team Augmentation and more
Brands can explore the top managed IT services companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush