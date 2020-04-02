SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RebateKey™ was launched in 2017 by over 30 highly successful e-commerce sellers seeking a more effective way to introduce products to their target consumers. Today, over 12,000 online sellers and 400,000 shoppers have signed up for RebateKey's hassle-free discount platform. In just over a year, RebateKey has issued over $20 million in product rebates to its customers.
RebateKey was co-founded by e-commerce seller Ian Sells. While growing his own Amazon business, he realized rebates would help him showcase new products to drive sales and brand exposure. With his co-founder Leo Limin and the support of nearly 30 similarly motivated online merchants -- they built an engaging, easy-to-use rebate and coupon marketplace for shoppers by administering rebates across many e-tailers and marketplaces.
While many companies offer rebates and coupons (e.g., Honey, which was recently bought by PayPal®), what distinguishes RebateKey is the seamless, trusted rebate process for consumers and sellers. When a shopper finds a product on RebateKey (at savings of up to 100%), they purchase it on their favorite e-commerce site at full price, then record the Order ID number with RebateKey. In 35 days, consumers automatically receive their full rebate either in the mail or credited to their PayPal account. The 35-day hold allows time for any returns or issues to be resolved to ensure both buyer and seller benefit.
Ian Sells thinks the reason RebateKey has grown so fast is that small to medium-sized online businesses need a cost-effective way to promote and distinguish their products.
"As a longtime Amazon seller, I personally understand the hurdles a seller goes through to get their products in front of customers. We've taken the old mail-in rebate model and updated it for e-commerce," Sells said. "Another benefit is our customers pay full price upfront, thus demonstrating clear interest in trying out the product, not just bargain-seeking."
RebateKey continues its rapid growth through word of mouth from happy consumers and e-commerce providers. New features are continually added including a RebateKey App, Chrome desktop extension, coupons, and other marketing tools to help buyers and sellers connect.
For more information about RebateKey and interview requests, contact Jesse Sells, pr@rebatekey.com.
Facts:
- In just two years, RebateKey has achieved:
- Over 400,000 U.S. buyers
- Nearly 12,000 sellers
- Over $20 million in rebates paid out since 2018
- Over 1.1 million rebates claimed
- Average buyer can save over $250 a month
Team:
Ian Sells, CEO & Co-Founder
Leo Limin, CTO & Co-Founder
About RebateKey
RebateKey offers an innovative deals marketplace where savvy online shoppers earn significant cash-back rebates and e-commerce retailers test, grow or re-energize sales of their products. RebateKey is a registered trademark.
