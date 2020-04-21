CARY, N.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPE (American Society of Professional Education), a Cprime company, is thrilled to announce that it is renaming and rebranding to Cprime Learning, combining forces with Cprime's existing training and certification division.
Cprime, a global consulting firm, acquired ASPE in September of 2019, effectively combining ASPE's diverse portfolio of training capabilities with Cprime's transformative process and technology solutions.
As Cprime Learning, ASPE will offer the same quality training courses large enterprises rely on for continued employee growth, but now with greater capabilities and an even larger pool of trusted and experienced subject matter experts. Organizations can construct their own tailored training curriculum to meet their objectives and prepare for challenges and opportunities in the marketplace.
"ASPE is recognized for their unique training methodology and the effective results they've demonstrated in the area of IT and professional development," said Cprime CEO, Zubin Irani. "Training is a cornerstone of Cprime's operating model..."
Exciting changes for ASPE, a Cprime company, are coming in June–July 2020. Changes will be implemented across the website, such as a new logo and adopting the Cprime brand look and feel. The ASPE website (aspetraining.com) will also be redirected to cprime.com.
About ASPE
As the nation's leading IT professional development company, ASPE specializes in building customized, enterprise solutions. Having trained all of the Fortune 100, as well as thousands of professionals across the globe, ASPE truly understands the components of assessments, coaching, and training. Through their wide range of Subject Matter Experts, strategic partnerships, and ACT model, teams are given the tools and knowledge necessary to be more efficient, more effective, and more successful. You can connect with ASPE on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
About Cprime
An Alten Company, Cprime is a global consulting firm helping transforming businesses get in sync. Cprime is the partner of choice for Fortune 100 companies looking to achieve value and agility. We help visionary business leaders compose solutions, execute implementations, and exceed against business goals. With our key partnership recognitions, including Atlassian Platinum, AWS Advanced, and SAFe Gold SPCT partner, our industry-leading software and services work in synergy to deliver transformations. Follow Cprime on Twitter at @CprimeInc.
