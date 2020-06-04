Real estate marketplace Point2 has launched a new brand identity to mark the expansion of its business. Alongside the rebrand, Point2 reported a staggering 13 million visits in May, breaking all previous traffic records and strengthening its position as one of Canada's preferred real estate websites
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate marketplace Point2 (formerly known as Point2 Homes) not only reached a new traffic milestone of 13 million visits in May, but also extended its business to accommodate broader real estate needs. Known for operating in the homes for sale niche, the company has developed its commercial vertical and also joined sister company RENTCafé in advertising rental properties across the country.
As a result of these changes, Point2's visual identity and logo have been redesigned to reflect the organization's commitment to offering more property types to its visitors. The website's modern design and layout enhancements also make it easier and faster to browse listings.
At the beginning of 2020 – prior to the redesign – Point2 was already generating impressive traffic figures. The portal logged a remarkable 9.1 million visits in January and 9.2 million in February. After a slight dip in March due to COVID-19 (8.6 million visits), it quickly resurged, topping 9 million once again in April. By far, May has been the best month on record for Point2 – the portal reached a staggering 13 million visits. Organic visits represented the bulk of traffic to the website (79%), and new visitors accounted for 73% of the user pool.
What's more, Point2 continues to be one of the leading real estate portals for Canadians in search of properties — these users made up 55% of overall visits last month. The Toronto, ON, market remains the most appealing locally.
Staying true to its goal of connecting potential buyers and real estate professionals, Point2 has also upgraded its conversion points to enhance lead generation. This is in addition to the fact that agents had already received 54% more leads through the platform in May as opposed to the same period a year ago.
About Point2: Point2 is a real estate search portal and leading provider of real estate marketing solutions. It incorporates homes for sale and for rent, as well as commercial properties in Canada, the U.S. and a variety of international locations.
