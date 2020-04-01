LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords is helping organizations worldwide adjust to the new normal of online meetings and working from home. As businesses, educational institutions, and houses of worship move towards remote meetings, distance learning, and other streaming services, organizations are looking for solutions to include all participants.
SyncWords' offering - Recapd - helps organizations do that by providing a platform to easily deliver real-time captions to online meeting and streaming platforms. While Recapd can be used as a primary tool to help deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences, accessibility is for everyone and several studies have shown that captions provide clarity, boost comprehension and retention among all participants.
"In a very sudden way, there is now a huge need for accessibility and language localization in the online meeting space. At the same time there is a concern for security and scalability that must be addressed. We have built a one-of-a-kind robust and secure captioning system for online meetings that is ready for this level of demand," says Giovanni Galvez, VP of Business Development at SyncWords.
Recapd seamlessly integrates with Zoom, ON24, WebEx, and Adobe Connect allowing organizations to easily send captions to their meetings. It also allows organizations to translate meetings in real-time to 40+ Languages, engaging and enabling foreign language participation.
Unique features and benefits of Recapd include:
- Enterprise level security - From IP access control lists to available LDAP integrations, Recapd has several layers of security that can be used to keep meeting information confidential.
- Support for thousands of simultaneous viewers - Autoscaling technologies negate the need to imposed limits on the number of simultaneous viewers.
- Archive of meeting transcripts to allow for offline captions or a great way to revisit the meeting.
- Easy Scheduling - Use Recapd's online portal to set meeting dates and times and schedule a real-time captioner.
For more information on Recapd visit https://www.recapd.com.
About SyncWords: SyncWords is a leading provider of captioning and subtitling technologies and services for both live and on-demand media. Launched in 2013, our automation and tools are used by thousands of businesses and major broadcast networks to generate captions. In addition to Recapd, our LanguageSync solution provides translated subtitles in over 60 languages for live news and sports including live OTT. Our on-demand professional captioning tools leverage best-in-breed ASR and include Pro Caption Editor and Sync Editor. Learn more at https://syncwords.com
Media Contact:
Giovanni Glavez
236922@email4pr.com
718-784-0126