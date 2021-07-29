WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bureau of Reclamation launched a new web portal today that provides real-time drought-related information and details of drought actions taken in collaboration with stakeholders and partners. The science-based web portal is designed to increase public and media understanding of drought conditions and the all-of-government efforts to mitigate these conditions by the Biden-Harris administration.
The features of the interactive multi-page platform highlight Reclamation's efforts and investments to mitigate drought impacts, increase drought resiliency, reduce reliance on declining water sources and increase the efficiency of water deliveries. The portal is user friendly and provides easy-to-understand features, explanations and current information on cutting-edge science, drought actions, current conditions and climate change visualizations that will help the public understand the complex drought conditions in the West.
"Reclamation recognizes the 2021 water year is a historically difficult year for the 17 Western states and for Tribes, fisheries, wildlife, farmers and ranchers, and communities. We hope this tool will be a helpful resource for viewing real-time updates on drought conditions and learn more about what's being done to combat this challenging drought situation," said Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. "Users of this web portal will be able to explore data-driven mapping visualizations and delve into the new science and forecasting tools used to conduct water supply planning and optimization of water reservoir operations."
The Department of the Interior is helping lead the Biden-Harris administration's Drought Relief Interagency Working Group, which is marshaling existing resources and working in partnership with state, local and Tribal governments to address the needs of communities suffering from drought-related impacts. The Working Group is actively working to identify and disburse immediate financial and technical assistance for impacted irrigators and Tribes. It is also developing longer-term measures to respond to climate change, including building more resilient communities and protecting the natural environment.
A series of online public briefings will be announced to introduce its major interactive features.
Information on the web portal is available at http://www.usbr.gov/addressing-drought/.
