PARIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, has been notified of the off-market sale of all Ekinops shares still held by NT GP Ltd. (acting on behalf of the TempoVest Fund II L.P. and TempoVest Fund OA II L.P investment funds). The 1,724,550 shares sold represent 6.78% of Ekinops capital stock.

The TempoVest Fund investment funds were the last major shareholders resulting from the September 2017 merger with OneAccess still holding equity interests in Ekinops.

Following this sale, the breakdown of Ekinops capital stock and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholders

No. of shares

% of capital
stock

No. of voting rights

(theoretical)

% of no. of voting
rights

Bpifrance Participations

3,200,000

12.57%

6,057,143

18.03%

Aleph Golden Holdings Sarl

3,200,000

12.57%

6,057,143

18.03%

Managers & employees

1,209,898

4.75%

1,392,046

4.14%

Other shareholders

17,838,281

70.10%

20,080,618

59.79%

TOTAL

25,448,179

100.00%

33,586,950

100.00%

 

Financial reporting calendar

Date

Release

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

FY 2020 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

Contact

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact Elisabeth Dean, iseepr  

+44(0) 113 350 1922 / elisabeth@iseepr.co.uk

About EKINOPS

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

