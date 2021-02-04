TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RECOMM Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Hidehiro Ito; Recomm) and transcosmos inc. hereby announce that the two companies have signed an agreement with respect to the sales and marketing of "ReSPR," the air sanitizer product line sold by Recomm, in the ASEAN region. Under the partnership, transcosmos assists Recomm in selling "ReSPR" online to enhance sales activities in the region.
"ReSPR" is an air sanitizer/air purifier product line manufactured and distributed by ReSPR TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Headquarters: Republic of Panama; President: Christophe Suchy). In 2020, Recomm obtained the exclusive rights to sell "ReSPR" in eight countries outside of Japan (China, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore), and already is marketing the products in China, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. "ReSPR" has been in high demand, and is highly recognized not only in Japan but also overseas as countries face the urgent need to take infection protection and control measures against the novel coronavirus. To launch sales in Malaysia, and to promote sales in Indonesia, Recomm has decided to launch online sales and signed the sales partnership agreement with transcosmos.
Prior to starting online sales, the two companies will run digital marketing campaigns on Facebook in both Malaysia and Indonesia from February 1, 2021. The online store on e-commerce platforms will open in March. In collaboration with TRANSCOSMOS (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD (Headquarters: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), its subsidiary in Malaysia, transcosmos will provide digital marketing services that include developing and operating e-commerce websites and Facebook pages, and creating and running digital ads including video content. The two companies plan to expand the online services across the ASEAN region in a phased approach.
- Facebook page URL
Malaysia: https://facebook.com/ReSPR-Malaysia-Air-Sterilizers-and-Purifiers-105742384846172/
Indonesia: https://facebook.com/ReSPR-Indonesia-Air-Sterilizers-and-Purifiers-104877031613683/
"The global spread of the new coronavirus disease is having a profound impact on people's health and lives, as well as on economic activities of enterprises," said Naoya Shimizu, Senior Marketing Executive Officer at RECOMM Co., Ltd. "We have spent a great deal of time discussing what we can do to help address the current situation, and finally found 'ReSPR.' The number of inquiries for 'ReSPR' is on the rise in Japan, China and in the ASEAN region. So far, Recomm has been marketing 'ReSPR' directly and through distributors. Now that we have transcosmos as our partner who assists our online sales, we are confident that we can increase 'ReSPR' users. Together with transcosmos, we will focus on promoting 'ReSPR,' thereby contributing to our society more than ever before."
"Given the spread of the novel coronavirus, attention to public health is growing in the ASEAN region the same as in other regions," said Toshio Tozaki, Managing Director at TRANSCOSMOS (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD. "At the same time, more consumers are going online to buy various products, and it is expected that the shift towards 'contactless' communication continues to accelerate. We, transcosmos Malaysia, provide a wide range of services including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop shops not only in the Malaysian market but also globally. We believe there are three key factors in bringing 'ReSPR' to the ASEAN region successfully such as, creating a Facebook page which acts as an online customer contact point, raising awareness of the importance of the product via video and other content, and opening an e-commerce website that works as an online sales channel. Based on this idea, we launched sales and marketing support services for the product. Going forward, we will endeavor to increase awareness, and grow sales in the ASEAN region in partnership with Recomm."
- About "ReSPR," the air sanitizer/air purifier
"ReSPR" is an air sanitizer/air purifier. Using the heterogeneous photocatalytic technology (*), "ReSPR" releases hydrogen peroxide which then decomposes airborne bacteria and viruses such as influenza, thereby sanitizing and deodorizing air. The heterogeneous photocatalytic technology is NCC Technology developed by NASA, and is adopted by the International Space Station (ISS). Unlike air cleaners that suck in air, filter and disperse clean air, "ReSPR" purifies air by releasing hydrogen peroxide. With this technology, "ReSPR" removes and deodorizes viruses attached to walls, ceilings, doorknobs, office equipment and other surfaces that touch many unidentifiable people. In addition, "ReSPR" works for a wide range of spaces in between 30㎡ to 500㎡, and is therefore applicable to small spaces, offices, commercial facilities, warehouses and factories. There are portable and air duct/ceiling mount types (applicable space differs per type of the product).
*Note: "Heterogeneous photocatalytic technology" is the technology that generates low concentration hydrogen peroxide vapor, superoxide, hydroxyl radical and other reactive oxygen from air moisture simultaneously.
- About Recomm
RECOMM Group markets telecommunications equipment and provides installation and maintenance services for small and medium-sized enterprises. The Group also sells eco-friendly products such as LED lights and air conditioners, as well as coronavirus prevention products. In addition, RECOMM Group operates BPR business including consulting services for business process improvement and BPO services. For the global market, the Group's overseas corporate business markets eco-friendly products, telecommunications equipment, "ReSPR," and more. Started from selling products to Japanese entities expanding overseas, the overseas corporate business is now marketing the products to local entities in full swing.
- About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
