LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Slopes today announced it has opened the recommendation and application process for its 2022 Hall of Fame and Awards Gala, the organization's first statewide award and recognition program.
Utah's people, products, services, companies, and places can now be recognized as the top state-wide performers for 2021 by Silicon Slopes in a new awards program launched by the state's leading nonprofit focused on the business community of Utah.
Winning organizations and individuals will be fêted at the Hall of Fame Awards program held February 24, 2022 in Salt Lake City during a one-of-a-kind black tie and sneakers awards gala.
The Relaunch of the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame
The new Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards program will feature both the best of the best from 2021, while also serving as a return to the past with the rebirth of the Hall of Fame program.
Launched in 1999 by the then Utah Technology Council, the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame identifies and applauds the technology pioneers and breakthrough leaders who have contributed to the ongoing and growing success of Utah and Silicon Slopes.
Sixty-five inventors, creators, and business leaders have been inducted into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame since its launch over 20 years ago, with honorees ranging from such people as Alan Ashton and Bruce Bastian to Gretchen McClain and Fred Lampropoulos.
"We are proud to serve the citizens and organizations of Utah and feel it is imperative to once again recognize and applaud the best and the brightest from Utah," said Clint Betts, Executive Director of Silicon Slopes. "To this end, we invite any and every one to nominate that person, company, product, service, and/or place that they feel deserves special props for their success and contribution to the betterment of Utah and the entire world."
At the festivities in February, several industry leaders will be inducted by Silicon Slopes into its Hall of Fame.
Conversely, winners of the 2021 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards will be selected in two primary categories (Company Awards and Individual Awards) across a total of 18 separate subcategories:
Company Awards
1. Advertising 2021
2. Branding 2021
3. Physical Product 2021
4. Software 2021
5. Spaces & Places 2021
6. Health & Wellness 2021
7. Media & Entertainment 2021
Individual Awards
1. CEO of the Year 2021
2. CFO of the Year 2021
3. COO of the Year 2021
4. CMO of the Year 2021
5. CRO of the Year 2021
6. Chief Product Officer of the Year 2021
7. CXO of the Year 2021
8. CTO of the Year 2021
9. CIO of the Year 2021
10. Chief People Officer of the Year 2021
11. Intern of the Year 2021
Utahns and friends of Utah everywhere are invited to submit their recommendations to Silicon Slopes on who/what they believe qualify as the top people, products, services, companies, and places of 2021.
There is zero cost to make a recommendation, multiple recommendations can be made by anyone, and recommendations can be made at https://halloffame.siliconslopes.com.
Individuals and organizations interested in applying for consideration for the respective awards complete a simple form and pay a one-time fee to apply for each award. {NOTE: Discounted application fees are also available for those interested in submitting three or more applications via email at info@siliconslopes.com
Recommendations and applications must be received on/before January 7, 2022.
All applications will be reviewed by Silicon Slopes and verified by Best Company, a Pleasant Grove, Utah-based a business-to-business, Software-as-a-Service consumer reviews platform.
Finalists for each award will be notified by email on January 28, 2022.
Additional details about the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards program will be released in the weeks and months ahead.
{NOTE: Silicon Slopes extends its gratitude as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to Zions Bank for its support as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards program. Individuals and organizations interested in becoming a Hall of Fame Awards sponsor should visit this link.}
ABOUT SILICON SLOPES
Formed in 2016, Silicon Slopes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation based in Lehi, Utah. As noted in its mission statement, Silicon Slopes provides an ecosystem and infrastructure for any and all individuals and organizations within Utah to Learn. Connect. Serve. Its annual Silicon Slopes Summit (held this year October 13—14, 2021), attracted over 15,000 attendees this Fall making, it the largest business event within Utah that is open to any and all participants. To learn more, please visit http://www.SiliconSlopes.com.
