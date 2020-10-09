BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2020.
Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total cost of revenues for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 36.4% to $6.5 million (RMB46.2 million).
- Gross profit for fiscal year 2020 was $2.8 million (RMB19.6 million). Gross profit margin for fiscal year 2020 was 29.8%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points compared to fiscal year 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Recon for fiscal year 2020 was $2.7 million (RMB19.2 million), or $0. 59 (RMB4.16) per basic and diluted share, compared to $3.5 million (RMB24.0 million), or $0.92 (RMB6.49) per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year 2019.
Management Commentary
Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon, stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our operation of the second-half of fiscal 2020, resulted in a delay in project performance timeline and thus delayed recognition of revenue. Nevertheless, we are pleased with our ability to handle such challenge and we believe our delayed projects will be completed methodically as social and overall conditions in China resume. We're also very proud that our clients remained stable and we believe our strategy to establish long term cooperation with clients valuing our essential automation solution and value-added services will help us reposition our business by bringing more resources through companies that want to adopt effective online and industrial automotive solutions and Internet-of-Things in China."
"We believe Recon has been prepared for larger projects in automation and environmental protection segments. We never stop improving our business structure and focusing on opportunities that can leverage our knowledge and experience in energy industry. We believe all our current efforts will drive our long-term net profit growth targets," concluded Mr. Yin.
Fiscal 2020 Financial Results:
Revenue
Total revenues were approximately RMB65.8 million ($9.3 million), representing a decrease of 35.8% compared to fiscal year 2019.
Automation products and software. Revenues from automation products and software decreased to approximately RMB51.4 million ($7.3 million), representing a decrease of 19.1% from fiscal year 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the postponed acceptance of several projects and less expenditures budgeted by Shenhua Group and decreased orders from Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co., Ltd.
Equipment and accessories. Revenue from equipment and accessories decreased to approximately RMB14.2 million ($2.0 million), representing a decrease of 40.6% from fiscal year 2019, mainly due to less demand of the Company's products by oilfield companies as a result of low oil price.
Oilfield environmental protection. Revenue from oilfield environmental protection decreased by 99.2% to almost nil for this period, mainly affected by late acceptance inspection of the Company's Gansu production project, thus orders were not fulfilled and revenue was not recognized during the fiscal year 2020.
Cost and Margin
Total cost of revenues decreased by 36.4% to approximately RMB46.2 million ($6.5 million), mainly due to the decreased cost in line with revenue.
Gross profit decreased to approximately RMB19.6 million ($2.8 million), representing a decrease of 34.4% from fiscal year 2019. Gross margin was maintained at a same level of 29.8%, compared to a 29.2% of last year. Specifically, gross margin for automation and equipment segments were all improved during fiscal year 2020. The Company expects that the gross margin for oilfield environmental protection segment will be back to a 40% level when the treatment process is completed and revenue is recognized.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased to approximately RMB39.8 million ($5.6 million), representing a decrease of 26.5%.
Selling and distribution expenses. Selling and distribution expenses were approximately RMB4.4 million ($0.6 million), representing a 51.3% decrease from fiscal year 2019. This decrease was mainly caused by less traveling expenses and entertainment expenses as the Company tried to control its operating expenditure, as well as the restriction on travelling and outdoor activities imposed by PRC government due to the COVID-19 during the fiscal year 2020.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses was approximately RMB26.1 million ($3.7 million), representing a 36.7% decrease from fiscal year 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.
Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were approximately RMB7.0 million ($1.0 million), representing an increase of 7.6% from fiscal year 2019. This increase was primarily due to more expenses spent on design of new automation platform systems.
Net Loss
Loss from operations was RMB20.2 million ($2.9 million), representing a decrease of 22.0% from fiscal year 2019, which was a loss of RMB25.8 million.
Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB4.16 ($0.59), compared to RMB6.49 ($0.92) in fiscal year 2019.
Financial Condition
As of June 30,2020, the Company had cash of RMB30.3 million ($4.3 million), compared to RMB4.5 million as of June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB64.1 million ($9.1 million), while as of June 30, 2019, the Company had working capital of RMB55.7 million. The increase was mainly contributed to securities offerings during May and June of 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB5.2 million ($0.7 million) for fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately RMB32.2 million for fiscal year 2019. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) for fiscal year 2020, compared to RMB13.5 million for fiscal year 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB33.2 million ($4.7 million) for fiscal year 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB3.5 million for fiscal year 2019.
Exchange Rate
The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB7.06973 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2019.
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30
As of June 30
As of June 30
2019
2020
2020
ASSETS
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
Current assets
Cash
¥
4,521,325
¥
30,336,504
$
4,291,042
Notes receivable
3,073,680
4,180,885
591,378
Trade accounts receivable, net
68,535,282
48,244,015
6,824,026
Trade accounts receivable- related party, net
3,409,912
3,068,920
434,093
Inventories, net
1,270,523
1,985,723
280,877
Other receivables, net
5,665,593
6,350,802
898,309
Loans to third parties
4,960,000
3,200,377
452,687
Purchase advances, net
1,343,576
178,767
25,286
Contract assets, net
4,633,940
31,537,586
4,460,933
Prepaid expenses
192,837
198,294
28,048
Prepaid expenses - related parties
217,600
-
-
Total current assets
97,824,268
129,281,873
18,286,679
Property and equipment, net
3,661,321
29,756,879
4,209,055
Construction in progress
21,524,994
-
-
Land use right, net
1,307,887
1,280,648
181,145
Investment in unconsolidated entity
31,078,971
31,541,850
4,461,536
Long-term other receivables, net
440,015
3,640
515
Prepayments for construction in progress
1,144,098
-
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥Nil and ¥803,503
-
2,549,914
360,681
Total Assets
¥
156,981,554
¥
194,414,804
$
27,499,611
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
¥
2,500,000
¥
9,520,000
$
1,346,586
Trade accounts payable
14,089,293
23,034,347
3,258,163
Other payables
2,246,410
2,609,486
369,107
Other payable- related parties
2,290,873
4,498,318
636,279
Contract Liabilities
120,000
3,486,033
493,093
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
1,384,529
1,917,635
271,246
Investment payable
6,400,000
6,400,000
905,268
Taxes payable
2,180,847
1,108,288
156,765
Short-term borrowings
1,081,096
200,000
28,290
Short-term borrowings - related parties
9,010,525
10,230,746
1,447,120
Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion
780,797
847,346
119,856
Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥Nil and ¥450,728
-
1,328,976
187,981
Total Current Liabilities
42,084,370
65,181,175
9,219,754
Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥Nil and ¥352,775
-
1,210,088
171,165
Long-term borrowings - related party
8,196,204
7,379,253
1,043,782
Total Liabilities
50,280,574
73,770,516
10,434,701
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Common stock, ($ 0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares
2,712,773
4,577,233
647,441
Additional paid-in capital
250,624,798
282,505,455
39,959,870
Statutory reserve
4,148,929
4,148,929
586,858
Accumulated deficit
(164,780,885)
(184,027,586)
(26,030,358)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
2,909,936
2,825,731
399,694
Total stockholders' equity
95,615,551
110,029,762
15,563,505
Non-controlling interests
11,085,429
10,614,526
1,501,405
Total equity
106,700,980
120,644,288
17,064,910
Total Liabilities and Equity
¥
156,981,554
¥
194,414,804
$
27,499,611
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the years ended June 30,
2018
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
Revenues - third party
¥
84,135,037
¥
98,657,433
¥
65,760,651
$
9,301,722
Revenues - related party
577,009
3,726,894
-
-
Revenues
84,712,046
102,384,327
65,760,651
9,301,722
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues - third party
80,097,834
70,316,198
46,154,255
6,528,433
Cost of revenues - related party
464,027
2,202,765
-
-
Cost of revenues
80,561,861
72,518,963
46,154,255
6,528,433
Gross profit
4,150,185
29,865,364
19,606,396
2,773,289
Selling and distribution expenses
8,013,353
9,076,266
4,417,413
624,835
General and administrative expenses
34,687,317
41,288,351
26,120,099
3,694,644
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
(841,242)
610,776
2,203,531
311,685
Research and development expenses
3,215,653
3,133,545
7,042,385
996,132
Operating expenses
45,075,081
54,108,938
39,783,428
5,627,296
Loss from operations
(40,924,896)
(24,243,574)
(20,177,032)
(2,854,007)
Other income (expenses)
Subsidy income
371,650
1,149,016
1,210,318
171,197
Interest income
68,028
40,391
54,746
7,744
Interest expense
(897,521)
(1,589,045)
(1,451,890)
(205,367)
Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity
-
(959,905)
462,879
65,473
Impairment loss of investment in unconsolidated entity
(4,037,736)
-
-
-
Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)
(4,068)
56,603
(17,720)
(2,506)
Other income
65,539
162,585
78,417
11,092
Other income (expense), net
(4,434,108)
(1,140,355)
336,750
47,633
Loss before income tax
(45,359,004)
(25,383,929)
(19,840,282)
(2,806,374)
Income tax expenses
16,230
398,477
282,322
39,934
Net loss
(45,375,234)
(25,782,406)
(20,122,604)
(2,846,308)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,302,913)
(426,501)
(875,903)
(123,895)
Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd
¥
(44,072,321)
¥
(25,355,905)
¥
(19,246,701)
$
(2,722,413)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
(45,375,234)
(25,782,406)
(20,122,604)
(2,846,308)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,765,249
1,393,843
(84,205)
(11,911)
Comprehensive loss
(43,609,985)
(24,388,563)
(20,206,809)
(2,858,219)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
(1,302,913)
(426,501)
(875,903)
(123,895)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology,
¥
(42,307,072)
¥
(23,962,062)
¥
(19,330,906)
$
(2,734,324)
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
¥
(19.19)
¥
(6.49)
¥
(4.16)
$
(0.59)
Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted
2,296,693
3,908,833
4,624,615
4,624,615
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended
2018
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
¥
(45,375,234)
¥
(25,782,406)
¥
(20,122,604)
$
(2,846,308)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Depreciation and amortization
1,119,049
1,124,011
1,609,700
227,689
Gain from disposal of equipment
(78,285)
-
(89,156)
(12,611)
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
(841,242)
610,776
2,203,531
311,685
Provision for slow moving inventories
65,245
65,380
56,817
8,037
Amortization of right of use assets
-
-
1,408,551
199,237
Reversal of interests expense
-
-
(81,096)
(11,471)
Restricted shares issued for management and employees
15,462,124
21,288,204
7,944,835
1,123,782
Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity
-
959,905
(462,879)
(65,473)
Impairment loss of investment in unconsolidated entity
4,037,736
-
-
-
Restricted shares issued for services
3,050,896
845,781
33,927
4,799
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Notes receivable
2,116,998
922,282
(1,107,205)
(156,612)
Trade accounts receivable
11,972,175
(40,461,376)
18,428,088
2,606,619
Trade accounts receivable-related party
-
(3,409,912)
-
-
Inventories
(5,012,984)
(1,197,529)
(1,124,935)
(159,120)
Other receivable
(1,717,096)
(928,882)
(206,146)
(29,159)
Purchase advance
(296,903)
5,784,669
1,210,309
171,196
Contract assets
(127,325)
7,554,745
(26,938,013)
(3,810,332)
Prepaid expense
318,759
316,845
(5,457)
(772)
Prepaid expense - related parties
-
(217,600)
217,600
30,779
Operating lease liabilities
-
-
(1,419,402)
(200,772)
Trade accounts payable
(2,706,304)
(400,034)
8,205,660
1,160,675
Other payables
(179,507)
(861,620)
(23,600)
(3,338)
Other payables-related parties
(102,563)
(920,584)
2,207,445
312,239
Deferred revenue
(1,174,585)
-
-
-
Advance from customers
27,756
(37,856)
3,366,033
476,119
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
140,828
784,095
533,109
75,407
Accrued expenses
-
-
9,425
1,333
Taxes payable
(269,358)
1,748,934
(1,085,213)
(153,501)
Net cash used in operating activities
(19,569,820)
(32,212,172)
(5,230,676)
(739,873)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in unconsolidated entity
(4,037,736)
(4,205,080)
-
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,503,410)
(1,735,956)
(85,974)
(12,161)
Proceeds from disposal of equipment
32,000
-
900
127
Payments for land use right
(1,361,969)
-
-
-
Repayments from loans to third parties
435,250
1,000,000
11,239,623
1,589,824
Payments made for loans to third parties
(1,960,000)
(4,000,000)
(9,480,000)
(1,340,928)
Payments and prepayments for construction in progress
(9,157,103)
(4,606,823)
(3,782,912)
(535,086)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,552,968)
(13,547,859)
(2,108,363)
(298,224)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
45,000
2,500,000
9,520,000
1,346,586
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(45,000)
-
(2,500,000)
(353,620)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
4,600,000
1,081,096
200,000
28,290
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(4,900,000)
-
(1,000,000)
(141,448)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties
20,188,318
5,000,000
17,415,000
2,463,319
Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties
(21,332,036)
(5,000,000)
(16,195,000)
(2,290,753)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings-related party
10,000,000
-
-
-
Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party
(371,975)
(684,191)
(747,630)
(105,751)
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
65,004,531
-
26,141,051
3,697,603
Refund of capital contribution by a non-controlling
-
(200,000)
-
-
Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders
3,700,000
850,000
405,000
57,286
Net cash provided by financing activities
76,888,838
3,546,905
33,238,421
4,701,512
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash
1,765,249
1,393,873
(84,203)
(11,906)
Net (decrease) increase in cash
41,531,299
(40,819,253)
25,815,179
3,651,509
Cash at beginning of year
3,809,279
45,340,578
4,521,325
639,533
Cash at end of year
¥
45,340,578
¥
4,521,325
¥
30,336,504
$
4,291,042
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid during the year for interest
¥
868,042
¥
1,542,381
¥
1,400,462
$
198,093
Cash paid (received) during the year for taxes
¥
(22,671)
¥
2,002
¥
282,322
$
39,934
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Shares issued to settle salary payable
¥
1,554,908
¥
-
¥
-
$
-
Issuance of common stock in exchange of shares of FGS,
¥
¥
21,433,796
¥
-
$
-
Investment payable in exchange of interest of FGS
¥
-
¥
6,400,000
¥
-
$
-
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating
¥
-
¥
-
¥
1,228,963
$
173,834
Inventories used for fixed assets
¥
-
¥
-
¥
409,735
$
57,956
Payable for construction in progress
¥
3,096,781
¥
5,694,980
¥
732,513
$
103,613
Receivable for disposal of property and equipment
¥
81,900
¥
-
¥
110,000
$
15,559
Payable for issuance cost of common stock
¥
-
¥
-
¥
374,696
$
53,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.