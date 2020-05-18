LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") congratulates the Pennsylvania Lottery (or the "Lottery") on the most commercially successful iLottery online/mobile launch in North America to date as total sales for the popular digital lottery games hit the $1 billion mark shortly before the program's two-year anniversary. Significantly surpassing any previous North American iLottery launch in history, the program launched and managed by Scientific Games is also on track to top $1 billion in sales annually.
"Our goal in offering our players the option for online/mobile play in May 2018 was simply to meet players where they are, which is online, and it has been exceptionally well-received," said Drew Svitko, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "During this unprecedented time, we are reminding Lottery players that they have the option to take advantage of playing PA Lottery online games at pailottery.com. This is the only place where PA Lottery players can buy their Powerball® and Mega Millions® tickets without having to leave their homes. This is also another way people can support older Pennsylvanians during this challenging time."
Svitko went on to say that the PA iLottery program has helped protect vital funding for state programs benefitting older Pennsylvanians.
The Pennsylvania iLottery program is powered by Scientific Games' OGS, the industry leading content aggregation platform, and OpenPlatform™, a player account management suite that includes responsible gaming tools, and an innovative affiliate program that benefits the Lottery's retailers. As part of the affiliate program, the Lottery currently has a partnership with about 500 of its 9,800 retailers to encourage players to sign up for online/mobile play. During the first full fiscal year of iLottery, Pennsylvania's traditional lottery sales—or sales at brick-and-mortar retailers—grew 7.2% over the prior fiscal year and Scratch-Off sales grew 5.9%.
The Pennsylvania Lottery, which already had the highest performing combined retail and digital instant lottery program in North America, continues to break records with an 80% jump in iLottery revenues (current weeks vs. pre-COVID weeks) and a 200% uptick in first time players. The state's iLottery sales recently hit a record $4.2 million in online/mobile sales in a single day and are currently averaging over $3 million per day.
"What's encouraging to states looking to launch online/mobile lottery sales is that when the COVID crisis happened, Pennsylvania had a partnership and program in place to protect vital funding—including effective management of the combined retail and digital game portfolio, an iLottery platform and services to attract and retain players, integrated to support retailers while continuing the strategic management of traditional lottery products sold in stores," said Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games.
Currently, 13 of 46 U.S. lotteries allow lottery games to be purchased online, but only seven of those, including Pennsylvania, offer eInstant games. The Pennsylvania Lottery currently offers players 70 different eInstant games.
"Many states will look to Pennsylvania's program to modernize lottery products online and at retail," said McHugh. "Pennsylvania has effectively managed high-performing retail and digital instant games creating benefits for players, retailers and the Commonwealth's programs supporting older Pennsylvanians."
In addition to retail and digital game portfolio management, Scientific Games provides the Pennsylvania Lottery with consumer research, player acquisition and retention programs, and an omni-channel iLottery platform, as well as a team of marketing experts who use powerful CRM tools and bonusing programs that engage and retain lottery players. The Company is also the Lottery's longtime systems technology and retail instant game provider.
Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry.
© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Media Contact
media@scientificgames.com
Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.