ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm, enters 2021 better positioned than ever before to be a passionate champion of creative, marketing, digital talent. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was forced to work remotely, Cella found that the in-house marketing, creative and digital workforce was uniquely positioned to respond, and the company was there to help clients find quality digital talent.
Cella officially rebranded in February 2020, combining its expertise in consulting, staffing and managed solutions under a common brand that reflected why customers choose to work with the company. The Cella Trifecta ("we have the right people, we understand our clients, and we deliver results") allowed the company to be there for customers at a critical time, which enabled Cella to excel their revenue growth, including one of the highest revenue months in the company's history.
The company, already a proud certified woman-owned and operated company, also recognized that it is in a unique position as a staffing, consulting and managed solutions company to champion diversity and influence others. Cella launched its in August 2020, and has committed to embedding DEI into all aspects of Cella through its people, operations and marketplace in order to attract, engage and advance members of underrepresented groups.
"Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Cella put our passion to work. 2020 forever changed the way companies and people work, and the lessons we learned this year will help shape the way we staff and build companies well into the future," said Terra Campbell, Cella Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Creative, marketing and digital talent continue to be of high value in the employment marketplace, and we are here to deliver excellent service experiences to our clients and excellent career opportunities to our talent."
"As I look to 2021, I see so much opportunity for Cella as well as for our clients," added Conor Smith, Cella Co-CEO. "We know what keeps you up at night. Resourcing, innovation, finding the right skill sets, keeping up with market trends and technology. And we're uniquely positioned to help you."
Cella's momentum did not go unnoticed. The company celebrated more than a decade of winning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards, holding the record for creative staffing firms. Cella received client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84.7% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry average of only 38%. The company was also named to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list, SIA List of Diversity Staffing Firms, and SIA's 2020 Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firms in the US list. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) also included Cella on its list of Diversity Suppliers for 2020.
