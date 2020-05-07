BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced support for Amazon GuardDuty, a threat detection service that continuously monitors for malicious activity and unauthorized behavior to protect Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts and workloads. This support expands on Recorded Future's relationship with AWS and allows shared customers to utilize Recorded Future security intelligence across their AWS accounts.
Learn more about the benefits of Amazon GuardDuty with Recorded Future:
https://www.recordedfuture.com/integrations/guardduty/
Recorded Future offers a seamless view of high-fidelity threat information to empower organizations to uncover and respond to threats. Amazon GuardDuty users can now leverage Recorded Future's intelligence to detect potential threats in their network and enable teams to respond to Amazon GuardDuty findings faster. Findings generated in Amazon GuardDuty can then be integrated with existing event management and workflow systems.
"Our support for Amazon GuardDuty exemplifies our commitment to continue growing our relationship with AWS, helping our clients infuse intelligence throughout their infrastructure and ecosystem. We believe that intelligence should be at the center of every proactive security strategy and expanding our relationship with AWS helps our shared customers make this a reality." — Stu Solomon, Chief Operating Officer, Recorded Future
With support for Amazon GuardDuty, users can incorporate Recorded Future to:
- Detect potential threats and malicious traffic in the network before impact by correlating against telemetry data
- Reduce time to verdict and risk to the organization
- Increase efficiency by passing generated findings through AWS CloudWatch events and AWS Lambda to set up automated preventative actions
"At Recorded Future, we are heavy AWS users. We have a high-volume, auto-scaling environment and need native AWS tools to keep up. With Recorded Future's support of Amazon GuardDuty, we can apply our curated threat intelligence exactly where we need it most — keeping our ecosystem and clients safe!" — Gavin Reid, Chief Security Officer, Recorded Future
The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk.
Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://recordedfuture.com/demo
Recorded Future is available in the AWS Marketplace at: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07Q8BP28W?ref_=srh_res_product_title
About Recorded Future
Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.