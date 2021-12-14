OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID2Office 2022 adds support for Adobe InDesign, 2022 release for both macOS and Windows platforms. Additionally, ID2Office 2022 operates natively on Apple Silicon based macOS machines. Finally, ID2Office 2022 includes the capability to export InDesign files to free-flowing Word documents allowing text to flow naturally from one page to another.
ID2Office converts InDesign files to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Apple Keynote types; converting the text, associated styles, paragraph structure, related property information, tables, graphics and other objects while matching and maintaining the layout fidelity; enhancing data exchange between InDesign and Office platforms.
Key New Features
- Support for InDesign 2022
ID2Office 2022 now supports and integrates with InDesign 2022. InDesign CC 2015 through 2021 are supported as well.
- Apple Silicon native
ID2Office 2022 is a universal binary and operates natively on Apple Silicon based macOS hardware.
- Migration to newer Windows technology set
The Windows version of ID2Office now uses newer Windows infrastructure.
- Export to free-flowing Microsoft Word documents
When exporting InDesign files to Microsoft Word type, you can now specify whether a free-flowing Microsoft word document should be created (in-addition to the Text Frame based document type).
- Enhanced property recognition
Several new InDesign data types are now recognized and exported to the target format type.
ID2Office 2022 is available immediately in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):
ID2Office Standard 2022 Annual subscription (macOS/Windows) US$199.00
ID2Office Professional 2022 Annual subscription (macOS only) US$249.00
System Requirements
Mac: macOS 10.12.x or higher
Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac
Application: InDesign CC 2015, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, 2020, 2021 or 2022
Windows: Windows 10/Windows 11
Hardware: Minimum Pentium III computer
Application: InDesign CC 2015, CC 2017, CC 2018, CC 2019, 2020, 2021 or 2022
Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com
Contact Information
Recosoft Corporation
Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Fax: +81-6-6260-5543
©Copyright 2021 Recosoft Corporation
IR2Office, ID2Office, PDF2Office, PDF2ID, PDFtoID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Recosoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Microsoft, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and the Office logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries. Adobe, InDesign, Illustrator and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the US and/or other countries. Apple, Macintosh, macOS, Mac, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, iWork, iPod, iPhone, iOS, iPAD are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. in the US and or other countries. All other trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Paul Chadha, Recosoft, 81 06-6260-5543, info@recosoft.com
SOURCE Recosoft