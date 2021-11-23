OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IR2Office 2022 directly integrates with Adobe Illustrator, 2022 release and operates natively on Apple Silicon based hardware. IR2Office 2022 also includes enhancements refining the conversion of Illustrator artwork to native PowerPoint and Apple Keynote graphics.

IR2Office converts Illustrator artworks, text, associated property information, images and other object and document properties to the corresponding Microsoft PowerPoint or Apple Keynote type converting every art-board to an equivalent slide to the final PowerPoint or Keynote document.

Key New Features

  • Support for Adobe Illustrator, 2022 release

IR2Office 2022 supports Illustrator, 2022 release while providing support for Illustrator CC 2018 to 2021 releases

  • Apple Silicon native

IR2Office 2022 which is a Universal binary, operates natively on Apple Silicon machines.

  • Support for macOS 12

IR2Office 2022 has been enhanced to operate under macOS 12.

IR2Office 2022 is available immediately in the following configuration from the Recosoft web store (per license):

ID2Office 2022 Annual subscription (macOS) US$99.99

System Requirements

Mac OS: macOS 10.15.x or higher

Hardware: Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac

Application: Adobe Illustrator CC 2018 to 2022

Recosoft Corporation has pioneered PDF2Office®, the de-facto PDF-to-Excel, PDF-to-Word, PDF-to-PowerPoint, PDF-to-OmniGraffle conversion utility; PDF2Office® for iWork, the PDF-to-Keynote, PDF-to-Numbers and PDF-to-Pages conversion application; IR2Office, the only Adobe Illustrator to PowerPoint and Apple Keynote tool; ID2Office, the InDesign-to-Word, InDesign-to-PowerPoint converter; and PDF2ID® the de-facto PDF-to-InDesign conversion tool. The company is a leader in designing and delivering PDF converters, InDesign and Illustrator software solutions enhancing workflow automation and productivity. For more information on Recosoft PDF converters and InDesign or Illustrator related solutions, visit http://www.recosoft.com

Contact Information

Recosoft Corporation

Hommachi 1-5-6, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Fax: +81-6-6260-5543

http://www.recosoft.com

