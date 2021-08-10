GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery Point Systems, a leading national provider of cloud-based business resilience solutions, was recognized as one of three providers in a select group known as Evolved Traditional DR Providers in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for DRaaS¹. Vendors noted in this group are historically well known for traditional disaster recovery and demonstrate evolved service offerings.
"We truly appreciate this recognition from Gartner as Recovery Point continues to be a leader in providing recovery for complex, non-x86 workloads," said Tony Rossabi, Recovery Point System's CEO. "We take immense pride in our talent, our expertise in this market, and our commitment to client success, which are the underlying factors that maintain our distinguished recognition in the Market Guide."
In the 2021 Market Guide, Gartner defines DRaaS as a standalone offering that includes: 1) on-demand recovery cloud for planned tests, exercises and declarations; 2) server image and production data replication to the cloud; 3) automated failover and failback between production and the target cloud environment; and 4) recovery time service-level agreements.
What distinguishes the Evolved Traditional DR Providers is decades of experience managing disaster declarations and deep competencies in supporting the recovery of a wide range of non-x86 workloads. Recovery Point was recognized for its capability to support complex heterogeneous environments, including IBM Mainframe, IBM i, AIX, HPUX and Solaris as well as physical and virtual x86.
Gartner also notes that these "DR providers manage some of the largest and most complex engagements." Recovery Point offers assisted and fully managed support offerings along with sandbox testing for physical workloads and Business Process Resilience (BPR) as a premium add-on service for clients that require fully managed application recovery.
¹Gartner, Inc. 2021 Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service | Ron Blair, Jeffrey Hewitt | July 29, 2021
About Recovery Point
Recovery Point Systems is a nationwide leader in cloud-based business resilience services. Serving commercial organizations ranging from the Fortune 500 to SMBs, as well as Federal, state and local governments, Recovery Point delivers a comprehensive suite of IT resiliency and disaster recovery solutions for heterogeneous environments ranging from mainframe to desktops.
Media Contact
