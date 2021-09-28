AMSTERDAM, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
- Recruitee data shows North America is experiencing drastic changes in the hiring landscape this year, with an increase of 162% in jobs published, while the number of new applicants dropped by 38%.
- Perry Oostdam (CEO Recruitee) and his team believe that a robust and carefully designed employer brand will help companies better attract, engage, and hire top talent.
- The new CareersHub is Recruitee's latest no-code product feature, enabling HR teams to create custom careers pages easily and showcase their company culture to the fullest, becoming more appealing to new applicants.
Recruitee, the leading collaborative hiring software, announced today the launch of its no-code CareersHub. The new feature is Recruitee's response to companies struggling to attract new applicants and build an employer brand that stands out in today's candidate-driven market. With Covid impacting in-person interactions, careers pages are becoming a decisive factor for new candidates considering applying for a job.
The CareersHub removes common tech barriers around creating engaging careers sites, allowing HR teams to be more independent in their employer branding strategy. The solution features ready-to-use sections, easy-to-build custom pages, and fully customizable themes designed to help all HR teams create branded pages effortlessly and better differentiate themselves as an employer of choice.
A well-designed careers page goes beyond jobs lists and generic photos. At the same time, investing in a more effective website is not easy for many companies due to the amount of time and financial resources needed. "We believe HR teams should be more independent when it comes to creating or editing a company's careers site," said Recruitee CEO Perry Oostdam, "and that's why we equip them with a new CareersHub. It reduces design time and costs while allowing them to build a strong brand attracting the best candidates for the job."
The no-code aspect of the CareersHub helps non-technical HR teams fully own the design and branding process. It solves the problem of a creator needing to be, or afford, a developer to produce a technical website. Speaking of the no-code benefits, Marcin Moszyk, Chief Product Officer at Recruitee, said: "We designed the CareersHub with the end-user in mind, based on our customers' feedback. Users can easily build entire careers sites in minutes with our pre-made templates and building blocks. And it's accessible to everyone in the HR team!"
A strong employer brand, combined with the right strategy and page design, can turn a careers site into a reliable applicant engine.
The CareersHub is now available to all 4,000+ Recruitee customers. To find out more about Recruitee visit: http://www.recruitee.com
About Recruitee
Recruitee is the leading collaborative hiring software designed for teams of all sizes to launch, scale, and lead their hiring processes. Trusted by more than 4,000 customers in over 75 countries, including Taco Bell, M&S, and Asus, Recruitee helps companies build winning teams and hire better, together. The Recruitee solution features business branding, candidate sourcing, applicant tracking, recruitment analyzing, and more, all on an easy-to-use platform.
