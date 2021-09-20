LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
August BLS data revealed that the Delta variant slowed the U.S. labor market's recovery. As recruitment professionals continue to grapple with these challenges, employers still hope they will meet hiring goals for the critical holiday season.
To help organizations navigate today's highly unusual hiring landscape, Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, "Recruiting News Alert: When Will the Labor Market Normalize?" During the webinar, Appcast labor economist, Andrew Flowers, will share new data and provide actionable tips to help talent professionals fine-tune end-of-year hiring strategies.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
How job seeker behavior continues to change as the economy recovers, unemployment benefits change, and the Delta variant expands
Five ways leading recruitment marketers can adapt to find more qualified candidates
A preliminary look ahead to the holiday hiring scramble and the 2022 landscape.
A live Q&A will follow.
WHO
Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast
A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers brings nearly 15 years of industry insights and experience to Appcast. Prior to joining Appcast, Flowers spent nearly three years at Indeed.com as an economist at its global research institute, the Hiring Lab, and earlier, he was the quantitative editor and an economics writer at FiveThirtyEight. Throughout his impressive career, he has produced more than 30 research reports and is often sought-after to provide insight on the changing labor market.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/recruiting-news-alert-when-will-the-labor-market-normalize-website
