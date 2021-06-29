Current Rectangle Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rectangle Health)

Current Rectangle Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rectangle Health)

 By Rectangle Health

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options.

Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline workflows, for their online payments. This payment technology allows patients to conveniently pay balances on their provider's website or through contactless options in person at point of service or through their mobile device.

"DoctorLogic has a robust network of healthcare providers and shares our mission to help them gain efficiencies and grow their business," said Scott LoPresti, Rectangle Health's COO. "As patients return to in-person appointments, it's imperative for DoctorLogic's clients to offer the modern, convenient, and contactless payment options patients increasingly expect."

"We've formed this partnership because we want to offer our clients greater value and connect them to the latest payment technology," said Stuart Lloyd, co-founder & CEO of DoctorLogic. "By integrating Practice Management Bridge into our clients' websites, they will be able to increase patient payments and improve accounts receivables, while adding convenience that elevates their patients' journey."

About Rectangle Health

Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, empowers medical, dental and specialty practices with seamless and secure technology to drive revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining practice management and payment processing. Since 1992, the company's innovative solutions have reduced administrative burden and rebalanced the ledger for its thousands of healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing billions of dollars in payments annually. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com

About DoctorLogic

DoctorLogic is an all-in-one Website Marketing Platform created exclusively for healthcare providers. The DoctorLogic software was invented to power custom-designed websites for patient acquisition, retention marketing, and practice insights that help providers connect with more people. Privately funded and based in Plano, Texas, DoctorLogic has been named to Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States for two consecutive years and was recently awarded Gold for Best Website Visual Appeal and Silver for Website Branding by Davey's Awards on behalf of the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. To learn more about DoctorLogic, visit www.doctorlogic.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Pliska, Rectangle Health

spliska@rectanglehealth.com

914-298-2015

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rectangle-health-and-doctorlogic-bring-digital-payment-solutions-to-more-healthcare-providers-301320932.html

SOURCE Rectangle Health

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.