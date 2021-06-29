VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options.
Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline workflows, for their online payments. This payment technology allows patients to conveniently pay balances on their provider's website or through contactless options in person at point of service or through their mobile device.
"DoctorLogic has a robust network of healthcare providers and shares our mission to help them gain efficiencies and grow their business," said Scott LoPresti, Rectangle Health's COO. "As patients return to in-person appointments, it's imperative for DoctorLogic's clients to offer the modern, convenient, and contactless payment options patients increasingly expect."
"We've formed this partnership because we want to offer our clients greater value and connect them to the latest payment technology," said Stuart Lloyd, co-founder & CEO of DoctorLogic. "By integrating Practice Management Bridge into our clients' websites, they will be able to increase patient payments and improve accounts receivables, while adding convenience that elevates their patients' journey."
About Rectangle Health
Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare technology company, empowers medical, dental and specialty practices with seamless and secure technology to drive revenue by increasing patient payments and streamlining practice management and payment processing. Since 1992, the company's innovative solutions have reduced administrative burden and rebalanced the ledger for its thousands of healthcare providers in the U.S., reliably processing billions of dollars in payments annually. To learn more, visit: www.rectanglehealth.com
About DoctorLogic
DoctorLogic is an all-in-one Website Marketing Platform created exclusively for healthcare providers. The DoctorLogic software was invented to power custom-designed websites for patient acquisition, retention marketing, and practice insights that help providers connect with more people. Privately funded and based in Plano, Texas, DoctorLogic has been named to Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States for two consecutive years and was recently awarded Gold for Best Website Visual Appeal and Silver for Website Branding by Davey's Awards on behalf of the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts. To learn more about DoctorLogic, visit www.doctorlogic.com.
