FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International crisis communications agency Red Banyan was recently selected to receive Corporate Vision Magazine's 2021 Corporate Excellence for the "Most Influential Leader in PR & Marketing 2021 – Washington DC."
The Corporate Excellence Awards were created to showcase companies that are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the very best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries. The digital magazine's mission is to "celebrate businesses all over the world who strive – every day – to be better than they were."
Winners were evaluated on multiple criteria, including company performance over a given period of time, expertise within the industry, sector or region, previous accolades won, and client testimonials or recommendations.
"As our firm continues to expand its reach and handle increasingly high-profile PR cases, it is gratifying to be recognized for our hard work," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "I am extremely proud of our talented crisis communications team as demand for our expertise spreads internationally."
The award is more evidence that Red Banyan is one of the top public relations agencies in the nation and a standout leader in high-stakes crisis communications, Nierman added.
Established in 2010, Red Banyan has built a global reputation for excellence. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Red Banyan also has offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Its LA hub was recently launched in September 2020 to better serve celebrity crisis clients and others on the West Coast. Red Banyan also provides litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services.
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Sallie James, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, sallie@redbanyan.com
