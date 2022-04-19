Red Banyan Crisis PR is pleased to announce that Director Jodie Singer in Washington, D.C. has been named a top performer by the media connection platform "Qwoted."
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading Washington PR crisis agency, announced today that Director Jodie Singer in Washington, D.C. has been named a top performer by the media connection platform "Qwoted."
Singer was chosen for the honor based on her responsiveness to media inquiries and ability to share compelling and meaningful stories.
Qwoted is a free platform designed to help the media connect with expert sources and public relations professionals.
Qwoted recognized Singer with a "Qwoted 100" designation based on her rate of pitches in response to media; the speed of reporter replies; reporter ranking; and the number of interactions with the media. Qwoted 100 is a live quarterly ranking of public relations professionals with the best stories to tell and most compelling way of telling them.
Qwoted's index adjusts in real time to evaluate over 40,000 users and selects the best performers among agency and in-house communications professionals, the company said.
Singer, a veteran Red Banyan employee, manages complex and multi-faceted crisis communications programs, especially for Jewish and Israel-related non-profit organizations for Red Banyan crisis PR.
"As Qwoted's network grows, we're able to identify major trends between the two sides of the platform, including the reputation of our PR users in the eyes of our media users," said Matthew Kneller, Qwoted's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "Ranking in the Qwoted 100 is a huge accomplishment that showcases responsiveness to media and the ability to share compelling and meaningful stories. Congratulations and well done to all 100!"
Singer is a former non-profit professional herself whose deep sector knowledge helps ensure that Red Banyan clients receive smart and effective strategic counsel supported by powerful content. She earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's School of Media and Journalism.
"It is so important to constantly find opportunities to connect my clients with relevant reporters, no matter their field," said Singer, who specializes in media relations. "I am grateful to Qwoted for providing me with valuable opportunities to better serve Red Banyan's clients and get them the earned media they deserve. It's an honor to be included on this list."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the top crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
