SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Bow Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Red Bow Real Estate, a company that believes homeownership is attainable for everyone, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Red Bow Real Estate was founded by Tamika Ellsworth, an award-winning real estate professional who brings a steady stream of recognition to her launch. Ellsworth has ranked in the top 10% of Bay Area agents since 2012 and appeared in two seasons of the television show "The American Dream." She also maintains a strong following across social media — including 37,000 TikTok followers — and multiple industry designations.
Led by Ellsworth's trademark optimism, Red Bow Real Estate represents buyers and sellers of all backgrounds throughout Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties. Two hallmarks of the brand are its community centrism and #redbowmagic, a phrase that encapsulates the hard work, creativity, and care the team offers clients. Ellsworth plans to expand into Georgia and Texas in 2023.
"At Red Bow Real Estate, real estate isn't just a transaction; real estate is about helping people transform their lives," Ellsworth said. "We celebrate our clients' stories, and we serve our communities with integrity and excellence."
Partnering with Side will ensure Red Bow Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Red Bow Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Red Bow Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side's industry-leading platform, tech, and support will help me build a team of like-minded agents who care about helping people achieve the American dream of homeownership," Ellsworth said. "I'm excited to see what we can achieve together."
About Red Bow Real Estate
Red Bow Real Estate agents believe everyone deserves a chance at homeownership. They've witnessed miracles that would convince anyone that homeownership is a dream rooted in reality, and they're determined to deliver that dream to every client. The purpose of the company is simple: to serve its community with integrity and excellence. No obstacle can keep Red Bow agents from realizing their clients' goals, and they're sure to have fun in the process. Headquartered in San Jose, Red Bow Real Estate makes #redbowmagic for all Bay Area buyers and sellers. For more information, visit d http://www.redbowre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
