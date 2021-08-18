ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, announces the acquisition of a dedicated Oracle Utilities Customer Experience (CX) consulting team.
This announcement is indicative of Red Clay's commitment to their customer's digital strategy needs with a focus on increasing revenue, enhancing customer satisfaction, and enabling fully automated customer service channels across the utility enterprise. Supporting their dedication to Oracle Utilities applications, this team of consultants brings together years of project experience, credentials across the entire CX suite of products and is on the back of a successful go-live launch for a large electric utility customer.
The acquisition will enable Red Clay to broaden its offerings to the market and bring proven and experienced leadership to its customer's CX roadmap while supporting Oracle's alignment in the North American marketplace.
"The timing and decision for this acquisition is at a critical point for Red Clay and its customers," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "Having successfully launched a CX program fully integrated to Oracle's metering and billing platform for our customer we can proceed with the confidence and evidence for the rest of the market."
As the Utility industry faces growing challenges related to customer expectations, declining revenue, and a myriad of climate related issues, the need for effective and efficient customer relationships only increases. Strategies to manage new products and services to new and existing customers, program execution, and more intimate commercial/industrial style pursuits all fall in the realm for technology enablement. Augmenting traditional customer-service and account management techniques with digital touchpoints becomes a must-have component of any Utilities' digital transformation. It is to this end that Red Clay has maintained a position in the forefront of leadership through the design and deployment of Customer Experience technologies for its customers.
"Our newly acquired CX consulting team has proven their common approach to the success and dedication of enabling customers to utilize industry leading CX tools from Oracle," said Michael Cocroft, Chief Strategy Officer at Red Clay. "The culture and goals of the team are a perfect fit within Red Clay – combining to leverage successful digital transformations."
This announcement comes on the heels of Red Clay's successful go-live of the first ever single instance cloud implementation of the Oracle Utilities Solution containing the entire suite of Oracle CX applications. Creating a fully integrated solution that allowed their utility partner to manage their entire customer base and extensive portfolio of products and services under one unified platform.
