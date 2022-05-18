A monumental step in one water utility's roadmap to improve customer experience and address resource scarcity
ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a top tier Oracle solutions implementer, today announces the successful go-live with a large southwestern water utility of their Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) system. Oracle C2M brings together market-leading customer care and metering in one solution, running on one database, assessed through on screen, delivering connected operations and more valuable connections with the Utility's customers.
The client is a large water utility facing challenges including drought, resource scarcity, and increasing customer expectations.
To address these challenges and improve customer engagement, the Utility is turning to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). At the heart of this initiative is a project to upgrade to an integrated Meter Data Management/Customer Information System (MDM/CIS) platform that can help the utility leverage meter data to "connect the dots" across meter-to-cash-to-customer operations. The Utility's connected-data foundation will address strategic customer and operational objectives, such as:
- Empowering customers with better visibility into their accounts and usage
- Intelligent customer engagement, communications, and program promotion
- More accurate reads and billing through daily/hourly meter reads
- Reducing field crew deployments and making service calls more efficient
- Increasing conservation program performance through targeted communications and enforcement via meter data
- Protecting revenue through data-enabled leak detection
In 2019 the Utility partnered with Red Clay Consulting to upgrade from Oracle Utilities Customer Care & Billing (CC&B) v2.4.3 to Oracle Utilities C2M. C2M enables the Utility to streamline the meter-to-cash-to-customer process, link customer and meter data seamlessly with no middleware, and reduce platform costs.
In addition to supporting functionality within C2M, Red Clay has worked with the Utility to understand their business intelligence requirements and analytics needs and developed KPIs, reports, and dashboards to support business decision making.
"We are proud to support our clients as they further realize the value of their AMI investment, and continue on their transformational customer experience roadmap," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "This project go-live marks one of the largest implementations of C2M for an AMI water utility known to date."
This C2M implementation by Red Clay allows for a significantly smoother transition for the Utility's current Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) rollout. With this scalable solution, the Utility can now gather real-time, actionable data across the utility to support analytics, field service automation, alerts & events, optimize billing processes, improve customer engagement, and support conservation through leak notifications and service rule education.
###
About Red Clay Consulting
Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients' unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry's most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay's strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
Media Contact
Saurabh Parashar, Red Clay Consulting, Inc., 1 678.445.3770 Ext: 329, lisa.steidl@redclay.com
SOURCE Red Clay Consulting, Inc.