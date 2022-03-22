ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a top tier Oracle solutions implementer, today announces a partnership with Accelerated Innovations, the premier consumer-engagement portal provider for utilities across North America, to deliver an integrated end-to-end customer experience solution for utilities.
Accelerated Innovations is a software solutions company focused on empowering utilities to lead the transition to full digital customer service. Accelerated Innovations offers a SaaS software platform, MyMeter®, delivering digital customer engagement functionality for utilities – enabling customers to see exactly how their water and energy dollars are being spent. MyMeter® allows people and businesses to make informed choices which add up to have a positive impact on not only pocketbooks but on the environment itself.
For more than 20 years, Red Clay Consulting has worked on the front lines of technological innovations as a solutions implementer (SI) to lead digital utility transformations. Red Clay is committed to their customer's digital strategy and customer experience needs, focusing on increasing revenue, enhancing customer satisfaction, and enabling fully automated customer service channels across the utility enterprise.
Red Clay and Accelerated Innovations are partnering to deliver a fully integrated, pre-built customer experience solution to enable the seamless flow of utility data. The two organizations have successfully integrated MyMeter® on the Oracle Customer to Meter (C2M) and Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS) customer information system platform.
"Utilities with MyMeter have a customer base that are more engaged with the factors driving their energy and water use, more likely to use self-service and digital channels, and more likely to be aware of all of the utility programs and offers that can best meet their needs," said Josh Headlee, CEO of Accelerated Innovations. "Red Clay's utility industry expertise will be an invaluable resource as we partner to provide a fully integrated platform to more utility customers."
MyMeter is a complete digital customer service solution with instantly configurable modules for consumer program signup, messaging and alerts, bill pay, efficiency benchmarking and much more. Red Clay and Accelerated innovations will deliver a solution that creates informed and engaged customers, offers analytics that turn meter data into actionable customer insights, and provides billing flexibility.
"Accelerated Innovations is a critical partner for Red Clay, enabling our utility clients to enhance and expand each touch point with their customers," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "By investing in customer experience technology from Accelerated Innovations, our clients have seen increased customer satisfaction, lowered support costs, and the path towards revenue diversification."
This news comes on the heels of Red Clay's acquisition of a customer experience focused consulting team – committed to the design, deployment, and performance of customer experience solutions.
About Red Clay Consulting
Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients' unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry's most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay's strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
About MyMeter:
MyMeter, a fully hosted software solution, is the consumer engagement portal for 108 electric, water and gas utilities across North America offering a complete suite of self-service functions from rate analysis and comparison to outage and leak notifications and full-service bill pay. MyMeter is a product of Accelerated Innovations, LLC. For more information, visit https://acceleratedinnovations.com/.
Media Contact
Brian Lassiter, Red Clay Consulting, 1 6784453770 Ext: 333, Brian.lassiter@redclay.com
SOURCE Red Clay Consulting