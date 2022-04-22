Elevating customer service and engagement through the Enhanced Meter Project
ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a top tier Oracle solutions implementer, announces their support of the City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities' Enhanced Meter Project to remotely manage meter readings and provide expanded services for customers. As part of this project, Red Clay Consulting implemented Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS), Oracle's meter-to-cash SaaS solution.
The City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities (CDPU) provides water to more than 1.3 million customers. CDPU has over 1,300,000 water meters and 16,000+ electric meters across its service area. Utilities today are faced with a myriad of challenges and demands from an increasingly connected customer base. To meet the evolving needs of their customers, CDPU was searching for a metering platform that would empower them with the tools and analytics to provide superior customer service and improve operational efficiencies.
In October 2020, CDPU partnered with Red Clay Consulting and Sensus, a Xylem brand, as part of their Enhanced Meter Project (EMP) to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and Meter Data Management (MDM). The technology upgrade will accurately measure water and electricity consumption, improve operational efficiencies, and provide expanded services for customers. Through this project, CDPU is:
- Enabling informed customer engagement, communications, and program promotion
- Gaining operational efficiencies from improved data quality
- Reducing field crew deployments and making service calls more efficient
- Protecting revenue through data-enabled leak detection and awareness of meter conditions
"The Enhanced Meter Project will empower our water and power customers with better visibility into their account usage, help us to achieve greater operational efficiency as a department, and improve accuracy and transparency of customer communications," said Kevin Knisley, the EMP project coordinator with the city's Division of Water. "We selected Red Clay as our partner based on their extensive industry experience and understanding of best practices as we manage our future-state roadmap."
Red Clay was responsible for a critical piece of EMP, implementing Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS), Oracle's SaaS meter-to-cash solution, integrated with the Sensus Regional Network InterfaceTM (RNI). With this solution set, deployed in February 2022, CCS provides CDPU's with accurate AMI water and electric usage data for customer billing and actionable insights based on meter events in CDPU's service territory.
"The team at the City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities has been quick to innovate and find new ways of gaining value out of their AMI investment," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay. "The successful go-live of Customer Cloud Service to support the AMI rollout is a key milestone of the Enhanced Meter Project."
EMP efforts continue, with efforts to deploy additional CCS capabilities and achieve further benefits realization for CDPU and its customers later this year.
