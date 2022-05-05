Generating actionable data to enhance billing processes
ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, today announces a partnership to support the upgrade of a large public utility's existing billing system.
The client is a nonprofit public utility that provides wholesale electric, water, and transmission services to cities and electric cooperatives, helping fuel one of the nation's fastest-growing regions. As the primary wholesale provider of electricity in the region, this utility currently serves more than 30 city utilities and electric cooperatives.
The utility is currently using the Oracle Utilities Billing Component 1.6 (formerly Lodestar) as their rate calculation engine and the Energy Information Platform component as their customer web portal for the presentment of invoices and for access to supporting information. The utility has used their current system to generate and present invoices to their wholesale and transmission customers for more than 20 years. Oracle is ending support for this legacy billing system in 2022, and the utility sought to procure a market-based solution to replace the end-of-life billing system and the customer portal. They are upgrading their existing billing systems to the Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service.
The utility elected to migrate to a cloud solution to keep their technology current and maintain technical and security currency that is not possible in an on-premises environment. Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service is a fully SaaS solution that enables business agility and innovations, provides security, risk reduction and stability and reduces the burden on Information Technology departments so a utility's focus can remain on the customer.
"We are excited to work alongside our partners as they embark on this upgrade that will provide their wholesale electric customers with reliable, cost-effective power," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "Their upgrade to the cloud reduces both capital and operating costs, powerfully supports data security, and provides the ability to keep pace with technology and improve operational flexibility."
The Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service provides access to specific billing capabilities and supporting billing-related functions such as managing device information, managing billing-related measurement and device event data, and configuration of rating and billing.
This project began in January 2022 and will go live in the first quarter of 2023.
About Red Clay Consulting
Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients' unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry's most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay's strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
