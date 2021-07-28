ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions and a highly recognized member of Oracle Partner Network, announces the successful implementation of an Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management (MDM) system at Colorado Springs Utilities.
Meter Data Management refers to software that performs storage for the vast amount of data generated by smart metering systems. Oracle Utilities MDM gathers and processes data from any type, variety, or brand of device. The application loads, validates, stores, and formats the data in ways that facilitate business processes across multiple internal and external systems.
For generations, Colorado Springs Utilities has provided electricity, natural gas, water, and wastewater services to the Pikes Peak region. As a community-owned utility, its customers enjoy competitive prices, exceptional hometown service, responsible environmental practices, and a voice in how their utility operates.
In addition to implementing the MDM, Colorado Springs Utilities engaged Red Clay to provide AMI program management services to keep their AMI program on track with all disciplines operating as one team.
"We are proud to have partnered with the Colorado Springs Utilities team to implement an MDM system that will continue to grow and evolve with the utility," said Paul Marnell, CEO of Red Clay Consulting. "To have three major utility services, water, gas and electric, go-live simultaneously is a significant accomplishment and a great testament to the work of Colorado Springs Utilities and the Red Clay team."
Together, Red Clay and Colorado Springs Utilities have implemented a system that is currently processing reads from more than 600,000 devices, including gas, water and electric meters. The two organizations have integrated with more than 20 disparate systems to create an overall end-to-end AMI solution.
"Taking advantage of Red Clay's expertise in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure field will help transform the way we work," said General Manager of Customer Services, Melissa Richardson. "We will provide customers with a better overall experience. With the new meters, we'll be able to provide additional usage data to customers to aid them in managing their utilities usage and leveraging our rate options to reduce their bills. Red Clay's support has been essential to the success of this important part of our digital transformation."
From data synchronization efforts, infrastructure support, innovative solution design, and customer business support, the Red Clay team has proven to be a true value-add partner to Colorado Springs Utilities. The new MDM system is a major milestone in the utility's vision for a flexible, modern customer experience and business-process automation.
About Red Clay Consulting
As utilities navigate new expectations and demands, they require expert partners committed to their success. Focused solely on the utility industry and Oracle Utilities Solutions, Red Clay advises, delivers, and manages technical and business solutions for Customer to Meter processes. Red Clay enables innovation that transforms how utilities work and their customer's experiences. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.
