FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Red Comet is No. 2362 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"This is an incredible opportunity to be recognized for all our efforts and contributions – especially given 2020's unprecedented challenges," said President Ms. Sapna Ganeshan. "We had to remain resilient and flexible as the education segment faced seismic shifts. There was no more business-as-usual. We had to come up with instant and innovative solutions to meet our clients' suddenly-changing needs," said Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan.
Red Comet's evidence-based programs help schools mitigate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on specific groups. Schools use Red Comet to help identify students' learning gaps and use its core instruction for a variety of needs like in-school instruction, summer learning, afterschool/extended day enrichment. The program supports diverse student populations and allows for individualized skill-building through personalized online curriculum.
About Red Comet:
Red Comet is an online education company that is fully accredited and approved in several states in the US. Red Comet offers a variety of solutions for virtual/remote learning, blended learning, alternate learning and addressing learning loss.
