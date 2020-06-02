SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019 with the mission to allow real, break-through access for independent investors to the lucrative private equity market, announced its first transaction with PAY2DAY Solutions Inc. dba Authvia.
Under the terms of the agreement, Red Door Capital Partners will provide a bridge loan and permanent financing of up to $7,000,000.00 (U.S. Seven Million Dollars) to fund Authvia's current growth plan. "Fintech has proven to be a stable alternative investment market and Authvia solves a real problem in today's business environment," said Richard Wolpow, managing partner at Red Door Capital Partners. "Though adoption of Authvia's contactless conversational commerce platform was already on the rise, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for the solution."
Wolpow also noted Authvia's partners include the 'who's who' of top global payment companies and software providers. "Our commitment will help support the exciting demand for message-based payment solutions leveraging Authvia's API's," he continued.
"We're experiencing rapid adoption as businesses clamor for innovative and safe ways to communicate and drive payment transactions without the need for a terminal or other traditional payment hardware," added Chris Brunner, founder and chief executive officer at Authvia. "I'm excited to have the Red Door Capital team officially onboard. Their focus on enterprise partnerships and guidance on operational, financial and strategic planning, makes them a perfect partner in our mission to bring intelligent message-based payment solutions to market rapidly."
About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:
Red Door was formed to provide break-through access to private equity markets to the individual accredited investor. A team of industry experts from private equity operations, investment, wealth management, and legal services have joined to create opportunities normally not afforded to the common investor. In many instances, Red Door will pre-position funds to monitor operations prior to its permanent financing. This help reduce investors risks and shorten exit horizons. Many Red Door opportunities are investing side-by-side with institutional funds and family offices with terms and safeguards in place typically only provided to institutional investors. Our mission is to allow REAL access to the lucrative private equity marketplace and to protect our investors' funds just as we would do for our own family. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorps.com or contact Red Door investor relations at jkostic@reddoorcp.com.
About Authvia:
Authvia is a Los Angeles-based technology firm offering patent-pending applications and a frictionless, API-driven platform that facilitates contactless, secure, and fast payment acceptance via popular messaging platforms such as text, SMS, social media, and chat. Authvia's conversational payment solutions are fully automated and function on any personal device without external links, mobile apps, or websites, creating a superior contactless payment experience. Authvia APIs connect out-of-box to 20+ payment processors and gateways, are easily integrated into any business management software solution, and accelerate merchant cash flow using digital engagement to streamline on-demand payment and receivables. To learn more about Authvia's products and programs, go to www.authvia.com.