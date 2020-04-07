CEDAR PARK, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a privately owned company and a leader in advertising review software for the financial services industry, announced they are celebrating ten years of helping clients obtain faster approvals, reduce costs, minimize compliance risks, and satisfy books and records requirements. In 2019, Red Oak made the Inc.5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2019 and the RegTech100 annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative RegTech companies. Red Oak Compliance Solutions was born out of the need to help financial firms globally, both small and large, improve their advertising review process. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches while maintaining 100% books and records compliance.
"Great customer service is not about what we do; it's about who we are. We are all extended family. We build, sell, and implement products to help our extended family have better work experiences," said Cathy Vasilev, Red Oak Founding Member, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President. "We love what we do, we love our customers, and we love helping others. Happy customers will always be our most successful sales team."
Reflecting on the company's software development, Red Oak Founding Member & Chief Technology Officer Rich Grashel stated: "For Red Oak, being Agile isn't about process. It's about having a culture where we interact with our customers directly to discuss issues, solve problems, or get feedback. It's about treating our customers as business partners and embracing their ever-changing needs as they also embrace our changing needs. Our software is the best because our customers predominantly inform its direction."
When asked to look back on what made Red Oak successful, Stephen Pope, Red Oak Founding Member & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Starting a new business is never easy, and our plan was risky, to say the least. Risks aside, we had done our homework and believed that many of the more established firms, whom we hoped to compete with eventually, had abandoned client-focus in pursuit of short term profits or faster growth. In many cases, this was driven by outside financial interests wanting a quick return by investing in business development (which typically resulted in high quotas, aggressive sales tactics, and unhappy clients), or through the acquisition of product to gain a fast increase in revenue. Red Oak successfully resisted the temptation for quick growth through outside investment or acquisitions. We built our own products. We sell them, implement them, support them, and continue to invest in them. Ten years later, we are proud to be winning awards for our products and growth; however, this is not what drives us. Our values have not changed, and we are grateful every day for the support and partnership we have with our clients."
About Red Oak Compliance Solutions
Red Oak Compliance Solutions was founded in March 2010 with corporate offices located in Cedar Park, Texas. Red Oak is the advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, with clients having over $19 trillion in assets under management. Partners of Red Oak benefit from quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to your needs. Are you ready to minimize risk, relieve the regulatory burden, and improve efficiency? Learn more about Red Oak by visiting their website or contact us at 888.302.4594 or email sales@redoakcompliance.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Watson
Red Oak Compliance Solutions
awatson@redoakcompliance.com