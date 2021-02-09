VICTOR, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., the leading provider of solutions for the network service layer, announced today it has successfully completed interoperability testing with the ATIS Robocalling Testbed that demonstrates the interoperability of the company's STIR/SHAKEN implementation within the REDCOM Personalized Call Screening software. REDCOM previously completed this testing in 2019, and is proud to have completed it again with both STI-AS and STI-VS functionality. These tests are part of a broader industry effort to help service providers protect consumers against unwanted robocalls and caller ID spoofing.
"Nuisance calls are one of the biggest pain points affecting consumers today," Said Shannon Chevier, Director of Product Management for REDCOM. "The TRACED Act requires all telecom carriers to provide their users with a call screening system. Our robust Personalized Call Screening solution allows service providers to offer consumers real protection against today's onslaught of robocalls. Service providers that implement REDCOM software not only get a proven STIR/SHAKEN solution, but also a 'best of all worlds' toolkit that includes reputation scoring, white and blacklists, and audio CAPTCHAs."
The virtualized testing facility, hosted by the Neustar Trust Lab, supports a joint effort from the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) called STIR/SHAKEN, which gives service providers the ability to authenticate, digitally sign, and verify calling party numbers. This testing confirms REDCOM's successful implementation of both the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) standard and the Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (SHAKEN) framework.
"Neustar is committed to helping combat spoofed calls, and restoring trust in the phone channel," said Neustar's SVP and GM, Communications Solutions, James Garvert. "As of October of last year, we had sixty-six registered participants in the ATIS testbed. We've all learned that testing in a contained environment is very important to ensure STIR/SHAKEN goes live without any errors. We congratulate REDCOM on their success."
Service providers interested in REDCOM's robocall and nuisance call blocking software can visit https://www.redcom.com/capabilities/call-screening/ for more information.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and development of advanced communications solutions for service providers. REDCOM offers a full suite of highly flexible, standards-based Carrier-Class Service Layer solutions and switching platforms. Our products enable service providers to cost-effectively converge wireline, IP, and wireless services with a common service delivery environment; migrate legacy switching; roll out VoLTE; and deploy enhanced network services such as Personalized Call Screening, Intelligent Call Routing, Real-Time Call Rating, and Mass Notification. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States.
